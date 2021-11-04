News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Go-ahead for exciting expansion and balcony dining at seafront theatre

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:30 PM November 4, 2021
How the Spa Pavilion will look after the expansion project is built 

How the Spa Pavilion will look after the expansion project is built - Credit: KLH ARCHITECTS /SPA PAVILION

Proposals for an exciting addition to Felixstowe's seafront theatre to create a rooftop open-air balcony and extend its dining experiences have been given the go-ahead.

Planners have praised the design of the extension, which will be built on the sea-facing side of the Spa Pavilion - turning the existing ground level parlour cafe into a multi-use area with bigger kitchen to serve the whole venue, and new toilets.

East Suffolk Council planning case officer Grant Heal described the project as "a creative and high-quality scheme that will integrate seamlessly with the existing venue and its surroundings".

He added: "The application will ensure the preservation of an iconic local landmark, while also providing an overall enhancement to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and historic Spa Gardens."

Spa Pavilion

The Spa Pavilion is set for an exciting expansion project - Credit: SOPHIE KENNELLY

This scheme will increase the size of the parlour cafe as well as providing a small performance and function space.

You may also want to watch:

The new balcony eating area would be above this and alongside the current main lounge dining area, extending the dining facilities indoors and out.

Mr Heal said the scheme would also remove unsympathetic features, such as the triangular window extrusions of the upstairs restaurant, which date from 1960.

Most Read

  1. 1 Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed
  2. 2 East Suffolk village pub creates community cafe and shop hub
  3. 3 'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander
  1. 4 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
  2. 5 Ainsworth: 'We were well and truly beaten... Ipswich will be up there'
  3. 6 'We are different on the outside and inside': New coffee shop unveiled
  4. 7 Mark Heath: Why Cook must stick with his winning Town team in the FA Cup
  5. 8 Police called to Bury St Edmunds town centre over safety concerns
  6. 9 Ice rink to open in garden of South Suffolk pub
  7. 10 Four Suffolk MPs defy government over controversial standards reform

It is the latest project by the Spa management - who took over the theatre six years ago after it had been closed and boarded up for two years - to restore it to its former glory, providing an all-year-round programme of quality shows plus food.

In a report KLH Architects said the windows of the upstairs restaurant will be entirely replaced by a band of glazed internal bi-fold doors.

The report adds: "A contemporary glazing system will not only provide a clean and architecturally sensitive primary facade but will enhance the thermal performance of the building and its internal environment."

The aim of the proposals are to help the economic viability of the theatre "to evolve and grow with the changing requirements of entertainment and catering venues in order to remain an important economic focus in Felixstowe and wider area".

The design also makes the best use of the sea views available both for diners upstairs in the restaurant and in the cafe below.

The extended facilities - around 218 sq m in total - will be open daily until 6.30pm and until 11pm on show nights. The project could create 18 new jobs. 

East Suffolk Council
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The River Cruise Restaurants crew in the lady florence, orford, suffolk, with their good food award

Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich team dreams at Adams Park against Wycombe.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time

Jane Hunt

person