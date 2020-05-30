E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Did you see SpaceX rocket over Suffolk’s skies?

PUBLISHED: 22:42 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 23:04 30 May 2020

SpaceX could be seen moving across the skies for a few minutes. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

SpaceX could be seen moving across the skies for a few minutes. Picture: CONTRIBUTED (NAME SUPPLIED)

Nasa launched two astronauts into space with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket tonight - but did you see it move steadily across the skies of Suffolk? The launch of the spacecraft at 8.22pm UK time meant it was too light to see its first pass over the skies.

Alex Rudiger, of Ipswich, took this photo of SpaceX in the sky. Picture: ALEX RUDIGERAlex Rudiger, of Ipswich, took this photo of SpaceX in the sky. Picture: ALEX RUDIGER

But as it got darker, people looking out of their windows and standing in their gardens could see an object similar to a small size movingly speedily across the sky from west to east.

It was visible for a few minutes as it moved on its way to the International Space Station.

Laura Scarfe's photo of SpaceX over Ipswich. Picture: LAURA SCARFELaura Scarfe's photo of SpaceX over Ipswich. Picture: LAURA SCARFE

Suffolk residents had their binoculars and cameras at the ready, with some getting pictures - even if its distance thousands of miles away meant it looked like only a fast dot in the sky.

US president Donald Trump called the launch an “inspiration”, while British astronaut Tim Peake said: “What a great launch and congratulations @SpaceX on making history.”

The mission, named Demo-2, has made Elon Musk’s SpaceX the first private company to send humans into space, ushering in a new era of commercial space travel.

According to Nasa, the aim of the mission is to show SpaceX’s ability to ferry astronauts to the space station and back safely.

It had been due to launch on Wednesday but the mission was aborted less than 17 minutes before launch, over concerns that the event could trigger lightning.

