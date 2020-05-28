E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Disappointment as SpaceX delayed - but here’s when you can see the rocket in Suffolk’s skies

PUBLISHED: 08:12 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 28 May 2020

The launch of SpaceX at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida was delayed. Picture: NASA

The launch of SpaceX at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida was delayed. Picture: NASA

Those hoping to see a rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Suffolk’s skies were left disappointed - after the launch was delayed due to poor weather.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, background left, and Doug Hurley sit in the Crew Dragon capsule as the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., is aborted due to weather problems. Picture: SPACEXNASA astronauts Bob Behnken, background left, and Doug Hurley sit in the Crew Dragon capsule as the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., is aborted due to weather problems. Picture: SPACEX

However, those hoping to catch a glimpse of the first launch of astronauts from US soil in nine years might not have to wait long - with take-off now moved to 8.22pm UK time on Saturday (May 30).

SpaceX were due to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at around 9.33pm UK time on Wednesday (May 28).

With cloud-free skies, the rocket could have been visible for around three to four minutes just a short time after launch.

But Nasa chiefs said looming rain and thunderstorms meant that the first launch of astronauts from US soil in nine years had to be aborted just minutes before lift-off.

There were concerns the launch could have triggered lightning.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine said the decision was made because there was “simply too much electricity in the atmosphere”.

He added: “There wasn’t really a lightning storm or anything like that, but there was concern that if we did launch it could actually trigger lightning.

“I know there is a lot of disappointment today. The weather got us.”

The launch date has now been moved to Saturday at 8.22 pm UK time.

Mr Bridenstine added: “But I also wanted to say this was really a great day for Nasa it was a great day for SpaceX. I think our teams worked together in a really impressive way, making good decisions all along.

“We have a lot to look forward to. In just a few short days on Saturday afternoon we are going to do it again.

“Here is what we know - we are going to launch American astronauts on an American rocket from American soil. We are going to do that. We are very close.”

