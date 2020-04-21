Gallery

Starlink space display to fly over Suffolk for the next few days

The Starlink is a trail of satellites, which goes by the name of SpaceX. Picture: JOHN FITCH Picture: JOHN FITCH

Stargazers spotted “trains” of lights zip across the Suffolk sky for the second time last night, with experts suggesting the Starlink satellites will be visible for the next few days.

Richard Mitchell captured this shot of the sky, with the Starlink trail over Hadleigh on Monday, April 20. Picture: RICHARD MITCHELL Richard Mitchell captured this shot of the sky, with the Starlink trail over Hadleigh on Monday, April 20. Picture: RICHARD MITCHELL

The 60 Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm appear in a line crossing the night sky.

The phenomenon – which was confused by many for UFOs and meteor showers – has been captured by keen photographers over the last two evenings here in Suffolk.

Last night’s light show saw trails of bright lights zip across the sky from around 9.55pm. The satellites were also visible on Sunday evening at a similar time.

The SpaceX Starlink over Great Cornard on Monday, April 20. Picture: JOHN FITCH The SpaceX Starlink over Great Cornard on Monday, April 20. Picture: JOHN FITCH

The satellites are expected to be seen over the next few days at varying times depending on your location.

There are many websites to help you track the Starlink, such as www.findstarlink.com, so you can make sure you don’t miss out on seeing the trail over the next few nights.

The sightings of the controversial space tech are operated by SpaceX, a rocket company which hopes to beam cheap WiFi to people from orbit.

Last night's Starlink was not as clear as Sunday evening's, but it is set to return over the next few evenings. Picture: JOHN FITCH Last night's Starlink was not as clear as Sunday evening's, but it is set to return over the next few evenings. Picture: JOHN FITCH

They were launched into space in March but their current orbital position has made them easier to see in recent days, which has been helped by the clear night sky.

According to the National Space Centre the SpaceX project has not been without controversy.

Astronomers claim that the number of visible satellites will outnumber visible stars, and that their brightness in both optical and radio wavelengths will severely impact scientific observations.

Did you spot last night's Starlink? There will be more chances to see it this week. Picture: JOHN FITCH Did you spot last night's Starlink? There will be more chances to see it this week. Picture: JOHN FITCH

The Starlink is not to be confused by the Lyrid meteor shower, which is expected to peak this evening and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place annually and is named after the constellation Lyra.

The phenomenom occurs when Earth passes through the debris stream occupying the orbit of a comet - meaning a number of meteors flash across the sky from roughly the same point.

Richard Mitchell captured this shot of the sky, with the Starlink trail over Hadleigh on Monday, April 20. Picture: RICHARD MITCHELL Richard Mitchell captured this shot of the sky, with the Starlink trail over Hadleigh on Monday, April 20. Picture: RICHARD MITCHELL

These meteors are known more commonly as shooting stars – despite having nothing to do with actual stars.

In a dark sky, you can expect to see around 10 to 15 meteors an hour around the shower’s peak. However, the Lyrids are known for uncommon surges that can sometimes bring the rate up to 100 every hour – meaning the sky could be lit up with tons of shooting stars.

