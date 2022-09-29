Special trail for First World War soldiers to be launched in Suffolk town

The markers with QR codes for the Saxmundham Memorial Trail - Credit: Saxmundham World War One Memorial Trail Group

A special trail dedicated to the lives of service personnel who died during the First World War has involved design work by Suffolk schoolchildren.

Pupils at Saxmundham Primary School have created markers as part of the Memorial Trail around the town which documents where those who fell during the conflict lived.

The trail will be launched on Saturday with an exhibition in the Market Hall during the Saturday market, prior to the dedication of Memorial Gates in honour of the soldiers in November.

Researched and designed by local residents in conjunction with the town council, visitors will be able to see where the troops are commemorated and, in some cases, buried in the town’s Commonwealth War Graves.

To enable walkers to read about the lives of the men, each marker has a QR code that links to the council’s website.

A leaflet containing the basic information will also be available from either Saxmundham Museum or Library. Additionally, they can be collected during the launch exhibition.

The trail initiative brings the men commemorated on the town’s war memorial to life.

Each soldier has an individual biography that not only records where he lived, fought and died, but highlights his work and family life.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to review the research, check out the trail route and ask questions from those involved in the initiative.

For those that miss the exhibition, the information will be available for review at Saxmundham Museum.

The biographies are available via the trail QR code or accessible on the Saxmundham town website.

The commemorative gates will be dedicated at the town’s Memorial Field in a ceremony at 2pm on November 5.

A new information board has been installed at the field in Rendham Road, while there has also been landscaping at the entrance, new benches and new trees have been planted.