Spectacle of Light avoided damage as Storm Ciara swept across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:36 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 10 February 2020

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park was not damaged by Storm Ciara. Picture: HAUGHLEY PARK

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park was not damaged by Storm Ciara. Picture: HAUGHLEY PARK

Archant

Suffolk's heritage attractions appear to have emerged relatively unscathed from Storm Ciara - but officials were carrying out checks on Monday to ensure there were no problems looming.

The scaffolding at Ickworth House is not thought to have been damaged by Storm Ciara. Picture: JIM WOOLFThe scaffolding at Ickworth House is not thought to have been damaged by Storm Ciara. Picture: JIM WOOLF

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park was closed on Sunday evening because of the weather, but officials do not believe any of the lights or other equipment was damaged by the storm. There were no trees damaged by the wind, and the event is not due to be open again until Friday so organisers are confident it will be able to open as planned.

National Trust officials were checking sites across the county - the walks at Sutton Hoo were closed and the scaffolding at Ickworth was being checked by experts - but a spokeswoman for the Trust said there were no obvious serious problems and they hoped work would be able to continue very soon.

Many properties were closed on Mondays and many are still closed for winter maintenance in any case.

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winds hit 70mph in Suffolk – with lightning and torrential rain on way

A choppy sea front in Felixstowe, due to the Storm Ciara Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard are all on the scene to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

