Spectacle of Light avoided damage as Storm Ciara swept across Suffolk

Suffolk's heritage attractions appear to have emerged relatively unscathed from Storm Ciara - but officials were carrying out checks on Monday to ensure there were no problems looming.

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park was closed on Sunday evening because of the weather, but officials do not believe any of the lights or other equipment was damaged by the storm. There were no trees damaged by the wind, and the event is not due to be open again until Friday so organisers are confident it will be able to open as planned.

National Trust officials were checking sites across the county - the walks at Sutton Hoo were closed and the scaffolding at Ickworth was being checked by experts - but a spokeswoman for the Trust said there were no obvious serious problems and they hoped work would be able to continue very soon.

Many properties were closed on Mondays and many are still closed for winter maintenance in any case.