Motorcyclist stopped after reportedly speeding at 111mph

Police have stopped a motorcyclist who was allegedly speeding at 111mph on the A11 in Suffolk.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter they stopped a motorcyclist at Red Lodge, between Newmarket and Thetford, on Sunday afternoon.

The rider of the motorcycle had been recorded at 111mph - the national speed limit on dual carriageways is just 70mph.

NSRAPT warned: “Clear roads does not change the speed limit.”

