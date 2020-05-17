Motorcyclist stopped after reportedly speeding at 111mph
PUBLISHED: 17:09 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 17 May 2020
Police have stopped a motorcyclist who was allegedly speeding at 111mph on the A11 in Suffolk.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter they stopped a motorcyclist at Red Lodge, between Newmarket and Thetford, on Sunday afternoon.
The rider of the motorcycle had been recorded at 111mph - the national speed limit on dual carriageways is just 70mph.
NSRAPT warned: “Clear roads does not change the speed limit.”
