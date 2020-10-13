E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Speeder on provisional license caught at 90mph with children in the car

PUBLISHED: 07:07 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:23 13 October 2020

The driver was caught speeding at 90mph on the A14 by Risby (stock image). Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

A driver has been caught speeding on the A14 with two children in the car, no insurance and only a provisional license.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team caught the driver at 90mph on the A14 by Risby, Bury St Edmunds, in the early hours of Monday, October 12.

Further checks revealed they only had a provisional license, which requires a supervisor aged at least 21 who has held a full license for a minimum of three years.

There were no L plates on the car and the driver was also found to be uninsured.

