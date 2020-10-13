Speeder on provisional license caught at 90mph with children in the car

The driver was caught speeding at 90mph on the A14 by Risby (stock image). Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

A driver has been caught speeding on the A14 with two children in the car, no insurance and only a provisional license.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vehicle stopped tonight in @BuryStEdsPolice #BuryStEdmunds after being caught travelling at 90mph on the #A14 near #Risby. Driver was not insured and only had a provisional. No L plates displayed and the two children in the car were definitely not old enough to supervise #pc1880 pic.twitter.com/nnfkLIMYem — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 12, 2020

You may also want to watch:

The Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team caught the driver at 90mph on the A14 by Risby, Bury St Edmunds, in the early hours of Monday, October 12.

Further checks revealed they only had a provisional license, which requires a supervisor aged at least 21 who has held a full license for a minimum of three years.

There were no L plates on the car and the driver was also found to be uninsured.