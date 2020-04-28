Speeders caught at over 100mph on A14 and A11

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team officers caught two men in one day speeding on the A11 by Red Lodge. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Three men have been caught by police travelling at more than 100mph and faster on Suffolk roads in just one day, as officers warn that empty roads don’t change the speed limits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the same day, another man was caught undertaking at 100mph on the A14 by Newmarket. Picture: NSRAPT In the same day, another man was caught undertaking at 100mph on the A14 by Newmarket. Picture: NSRAPT

On Monday, April 27, officers in the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT), stationed in Red Lodge, caught two motorists who were both travelling at speeds of over 100mph on the A11.

A 26-year-old man riding a motorcycle was caught at 106mph in the southbound carriageway of the A11 at approximately 11.14am.

Shortly afterwards, another man aged 54 was caught driving his car at 101mph, at 2.45pm.

NSRAPT later said on Twitter: “Empty roads does not change the speed limit. Rider and driver reported. #fatal4”

#RCRT stopped two vehicles yesterday on the A11 at Red Lodge. Motorcycle at 106mph and a car at 101mph. Empty roads does not change the speed limit. Rider and driver reported. #1775 @SuffolkPolice #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/tOBLV7bgsG — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 28, 2020

On the very same day at 2.51pm, NSRAPT officers stopped a car on the A14 after the driver undertook another vehicle at 100mph near Newmarket.

It transpired that the car had no insurance, leading to the 31-year-old driver being reported for excess speed, careless driving and no insurance – his car was also seized.