E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Speeders caught at over 100mph on A14 and A11

PUBLISHED: 14:38 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 28 April 2020

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team officers caught two men in one day speeding on the A11 by Red Lodge. Picture: NSRAPT

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team officers caught two men in one day speeding on the A11 by Red Lodge. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

Three men have been caught by police travelling at more than 100mph and faster on Suffolk roads in just one day, as officers warn that empty roads don’t change the speed limits.

In the same day, another man was caught undertaking at 100mph on the A14 by Newmarket. Picture: NSRAPTIn the same day, another man was caught undertaking at 100mph on the A14 by Newmarket. Picture: NSRAPT

On Monday, April 27, officers in the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT), stationed in Red Lodge, caught two motorists who were both travelling at speeds of over 100mph on the A11.

A 26-year-old man riding a motorcycle was caught at 106mph in the southbound carriageway of the A11 at approximately 11.14am.

Shortly afterwards, another man aged 54 was caught driving his car at 101mph, at 2.45pm.

NSRAPT later said on Twitter: “Empty roads does not change the speed limit. Rider and driver reported. #fatal4”

On the very same day at 2.51pm, NSRAPT officers stopped a car on the A14 after the driver undertook another vehicle at 100mph near Newmarket.

It transpired that the car had no insurance, leading to the 31-year-old driver being reported for excess speed, careless driving and no insurance – his car was also seized.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nine more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Suffolk and north Essex

Nine more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tyres slashed on three cars in Suffolk town in just two nights

Cavendish Road in Sudbury where one of the incidents took place Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich music venue issues plea for support as coronavirus threatens future

The Smokehouse has championed up-and-coming performers playing original music, such as Verb T here. Picture: STUART GILSON

Much-criticised North Stand roof at Portman Road to get long-overdue clean

Ipswich Town will clean the North Stand roof this week and have already renovated turnstiles in the Cobbold Stand (inset). Picture: ANDY WARREN

Speeders caught at over 100mph on A14 and A11

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team officers caught two men in one day speeding on the A11 by Red Lodge. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24