Speeders caught at over 100mph on A14 and A11
PUBLISHED: 14:38 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 28 April 2020
Three men have been caught by police travelling at more than 100mph and faster on Suffolk roads in just one day, as officers warn that empty roads don’t change the speed limits.
On Monday, April 27, officers in the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT), stationed in Red Lodge, caught two motorists who were both travelling at speeds of over 100mph on the A11.
A 26-year-old man riding a motorcycle was caught at 106mph in the southbound carriageway of the A11 at approximately 11.14am.
Shortly afterwards, another man aged 54 was caught driving his car at 101mph, at 2.45pm.
NSRAPT later said on Twitter: “Empty roads does not change the speed limit. Rider and driver reported. #fatal4”
On the very same day at 2.51pm, NSRAPT officers stopped a car on the A14 after the driver undertook another vehicle at 100mph near Newmarket.
It transpired that the car had no insurance, leading to the 31-year-old driver being reported for excess speed, careless driving and no insurance – his car was also seized.
