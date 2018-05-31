Speeding offences fall by a third in lockdown - but one driver caught at 125mph

The number of speeding drivers fell dramatically in April as the UK was in lockdown Picture: Archant ©Archant Photographic 2010

The number of drivers caught travelling in excess of the speed limit fell to around a third as people stayed home during lockdown.

Figures on speeding offences were requested from each police force in the country, with data from April 2020 then compared to that from April 2019.

In Suffolk, there were 1,508 speeding offences during the first full month of lockdown, compared to 4,268 - a fall of 65%.

The top speed recorded during the month was 125mph, while last year a driver was caught at 130mph.

In Essex, the fall was even more dramatic with just 465 speeding offences recorded in April this year compared to 6,854 - a fall of 93%.

However, the top speed recorded was 141mph, while last year it was 112mph.

Suffolk police launched a crackdown on speeding between May 25 and June 7, and in the two week period clocked more than 2,000 motorists breakign the speed limit - including a Volkswagen Scirocco driver caught doing 76mph in a 30mph zone.

The fastest speed during the two-week period was an Audi driver, who was travelling at 111mph on the A12 between Stratford St Mary and East Bergholt.