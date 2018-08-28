Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Speeding motorists targeted during enforcement checks

PUBLISHED: 12:25 30 January 2019

The speed enforcement checks were carried out on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture Google Images

The speed enforcement checks were carried out on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture Google Images

Archant

Police have issued advice to motorists after speed enforcement checks were carried out on a busy road.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped a number of vehicles on Long Road in Lowestoft, with a number of drivers “reported” during the speed enforcement checks on Monday, January 28.

With drivers stopped and Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) issued, educational advice was also offered “between the speeds of 41mph and 46mph” on Long Road.

And one motorist was stopped after they were recorded as travelling at 46mph in a 30mph zone.

The team tweeted: “Speed enforcement carried out in Lowestoft, a number of vehicles stopped and drivers reported.

“Highest speed 46mph (30 limit) #SlowDown #Fatal4.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ex-soldier who stabbed wife several times in ‘brutal attack’ sentenced

Police at the scene in Gosford Way Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich did much of their January business early... but there are still issues to resolve on deadline day

Jonas Knudsen's future is still undecided heading into transfer deadline day

‘He’s been forced to grow up before his time’ – Mother praises nine-year-old carer

William Wright has been a young carer for his mother Tina Wright for the past four years. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Marcus Evans big interview: There have been offers to buy Town, but I’m glad I didn’t sell

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has revealed he's turned down offers to buy the club. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Campaign to rename Mildenhall Treasure is launched

The Mildenhall Treasure Picture: BRITISH MUSEUM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists