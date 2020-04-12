E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Selfish’ drivers speeding on Suffolk roads left quiet during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 20:28 12 April 2020

There have been concerns about speeding on the A137 at Brantham

There have been concerns about speeding on the A137 at Brantham

Archant

A Suffolk village has raised concerns that some ‘selfish’ drivers are taking advantage of quiet roads, which are virtually empty due to isolation restrictions, to speed at will.

Alastair McCraw, Babergh district councillor and Brantham parish council chairman, is concerned that quiet roads are encouraging speeders. Picture: ALASTAIR MCCRAWAlastair McCraw, Babergh district councillor and Brantham parish council chairman, is concerned that quiet roads are encouraging speeders. Picture: ALASTAIR MCCRAW

Alastair McCraw, Babergh district councillor and Brantham parish council chairman, has heard many complaints in recent weeks from constituents who are worried by how many cars have been spotted racing down desolate roads in the area such as the A137.

“I’ve had many people contact me after they’ve been out in their front garden and have counted several cars speeding by on the Brantham hill of the A137,” Mr McCraw explained.

“The roads are so empty at the moment and when they are more clear motorists feel they can go any speed they like and people are scared to cross the roads where there are no crossings.

“Anyone taking advantage of a situation like this is selfish.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore responded to Mr McCraw's concerns. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore responded to Mr McCraw's concerns. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Since the beginning of April the Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team have taken to social media to share the shocking speeds some motorists have been caught doing dangerously.

In just one day, on Thursday April 9, they clocked drivers at speeds of 109mph, 103mph and 102mph – all on the A14.

On other more minor roads they caught people doing 69mph in a 50mph zone and another doing 50mph in a 30mph zone.

Mr McCraw addressed his concerns in an open letter to Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk.

Mr Passmore replied, saying: “No driver should need to be told to stick to the speed limit, or to wear a seatbelt, not to use their phone and get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but sadly this message does need to be repeated, and no more importantly than now.

“The Prime Minister’s instruction is very clear, we should not be leaving our homes unless absolutely necessary and this naturally mean there are fewer vehicles and pedestrians out on our streets, which should have a positive impact on road safety during this critical time.

“However I’d like to warn anyone thinking they can take advantage of the clearer roads, Suffolk’s roads policing team continues to enforce the ‘Fatal Four’ which includes speeding and if you are caught you will be prosecuted.”

