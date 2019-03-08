E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He's very determined' - speedway star who suffered horrific injury plots return

PUBLISHED: 17:11 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 11 October 2019

The parents of young speedway star Sam Norris, who suffered a horrific brain injury, have said their son is eager to get back on his bike Picture: CLAIRE NORRIS

The parents of young speedway star Sam Norris, who suffered a horrific brain injury, say their son is eager to get back on his bike.

Sam Norris with Mildenhall Fen Tigers promoter Kevin Jolly Picture: CAROL DOWNIESam Norris with Mildenhall Fen Tigers promoter Kevin Jolly Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Sam Norris, 15, was competing for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers at the British Youth Speedway Championships in June when a crash left him in intensive care.

However, having shown "determination" to recover, Sam is set to return to school next month - and his mother said he's already set his sights on returning to speedway.

Claire Norris said: "Sam's aim is to get back riding again next summer. He's very determined. Sam just wants to ride again."

Following the crash in Glasgow, Sam was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to begin a gruelling recovery process, which included intensive physiotherapy.

Sam Norris walks out on the track at Mildenhall Fen Tigers with dad Chris, left and mum Claire. Picture: CAROL DOWNIESam Norris walks out on the track at Mildenhall Fen Tigers with dad Chris, left and mum Claire. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

He was unable to speak until five weeks after the accident.

Remarkably, Sam recovered enough to make an appearance at a Mildenhall Fen Tigers fixture just eight weeks on, where he received a standing ovation.

Following the event, Mrs Norris said: "It was amazing, it was something Sam wanted to do as soon as he could because he was missing the smell of the bikes.

Mrs Norris paid tribute to the support her family had received in the wake of Sam's accident, which included a JustGiving page which raised over £9,000.

She said: "The whole of Mildenhall's fanbase has been extremely supportive."

Sam has since been continuing his recovery at the Children's Trust in Tadworth, which Mrs Norris praised for their tailored recovery plan.

She added: "Without the Children's Trust, Sam wouldn't be where he is today. It's definitely a worthwhile cause."

Kevin Jolly, co-owner of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers, said he was thrilled to see Sam progress on his long road back to full health.

Mr Jolly said: "Sam's determination has got him to where he is and we hope that will continue.

"From where he was after his injury to where he is now is absolutely astonishing.

"It has been a remarkable road to recovery and long may that continue. I sincerely hope Sam gets what he want from life.

"Let's hope we see him back on a bike again."

