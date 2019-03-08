Meet the boy determined to give others a hoppy Easter

Spencer has collected over 66 eggs already Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A seven-year-old is on a mission to collect as many Easter eggs as he can to brighten the day of the children at West Suffolk Hospital.

Spencer Morten is collecting easter eggs for the Rainbow Ward at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Spencer Morten is collecting easter eggs for the Rainbow Ward at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Spencer Morten, who is a pupil at Abbots Green Academy, has been gathering Easter treats for those in hospital for the last four years.

The idea for the annual collection started back in 2014 when Spencer had to spend some time in hospital himself.

Kirsty Allan, Spencer’s proud mother, said: “When he was two-years-old Spencer was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, he was rushed in and ended up spending Christmas there.

“While we were there Father Christmas came to see us with a sack of presents.

Spencer Morten with his mum Kirsty Allan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Spencer Morten with his mum Kirsty Allan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We were going through a really horrendous time so to have that, it put a smile on our faces.

“When we returned home we decided we wanted to give something back so decided to do this.”

The pair gather a range of Easter goodies including gluten free and dairy free options and Easter themed cuddly toys.

Spencer and his mum have donated a whopping 600 eggs to the hospital in the last few years.

Spencer jumping for joy on his trampoline Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Spencer jumping for joy on his trampoline Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Spencer said: “I do it because I didn’t like the feeling of being in hospital, I want to make them a little bit happier by collecting the eggs.”

The twosome will be dropping off the eggs at the children’s Rainbow Ward on April 15.

Kirsty added: “Spencer is lucky and gets to hand them out to the children himself any left over then gets handed out to A&E.”

Sue Smith, head of fundraising, at West Suffolk hospital said: “What an amazing thing to do! For Spencer at such an early age to do something to benefit other children is just incredible.

This is Spencer's fourth year of collecting eggs for the hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN This is Spencer's fourth year of collecting eggs for the hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We all know how happy we feel when we have a bit of chocolate, and for him to put smiles on the faces of our little patients over Easter is inspirational. Thank you so much Spencer, you are one extremely kind young man.”

If members of the public want to help Spencer on his mission to give hospitalised children a happy Easter they can make donations on the GoFundMe page here. The money will then be used to buy Easter eggs.