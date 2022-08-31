Why are there so many big spiders inside homes at the moment?
Spider season is almost here and more and more people are starting see the eight-legged creatures inside their homes.
With the autumn months fast approaching, spiders will be looking to make their way indoors to mate, avoiding the colder weather.
They are typically seen first thing in the morning and late at night, when they head inside away from the cold weather.
James Symonds, a warden at the Weeting Heath reserve near Thetford, said the spiders are harmless and are best left on their own.
When is 'spider season'?
Spider season is not very long in the UK - normally only lasting for about two weeks.
It begins around the first or second week of September and tends to be finished by the first week of October.
This mean you will generally see more spiders around your house as the male spiders come inside for a warmer environment to mate.
Here are five ways to keep spiders out of your house:
- Seal windows and doors - DIY sealants are useful to block any little crevices around doors and windows.
- Keep your house clean - spiders thrive in the damp and the dark, so keeping a clean house might stop them venturing inside
- Let more natural light in - keeping blinds open could help keep the creatures out
- Eat more oranges - spiders 'taste' with their legs, and hate the smell of citrus foods
- Use a vinegar-based deterrent - spiders hate the smell of vinegar