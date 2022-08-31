Why are there so many big spiders inside homes at the moment?

Spiders will be making there way indoors into the warmth over the next few weeks - Credit: Archant

Spider season is almost here and more and more people are starting see the eight-legged creatures inside their homes.

With the autumn months fast approaching, spiders will be looking to make their way indoors to mate, avoiding the colder weather.

They are typically seen first thing in the morning and late at night, when they head inside away from the cold weather.

James Symonds, a warden at the Weeting Heath reserve near Thetford, said the spiders are harmless and are best left on their own.

When is 'spider season'?

Spider season is not very long in the UK - normally only lasting for about two weeks.

It begins around the first or second week of September and tends to be finished by the first week of October.

This mean you will generally see more spiders around your house as the male spiders come inside for a warmer environment to mate.

Here are five ways to keep spiders out of your house: