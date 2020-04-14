E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Spider-Man cheers up children on socially distanced walk around village

PUBLISHED: 14:38 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 14 April 2020

Spiderman, also known as Joe Crich, has been entertaining children in Capel St Mary over the past few weeks and joined in the with the Easter walk at the weekend. Picture: RALPH CRICH

Spiderman, also known as Joe Crich, has been entertaining children in Capel St Mary over the past few weeks and joined in the with the Easter walk at the weekend. Picture: RALPH CRICH

The country may be in lockdown - but that didn’t stop superheroes in Capel St Mary entertaining people in a socially distanced way during the Easter weekend.

Spiderman, also known as Joe Crich, has been entertaining children in Capel St Mary over the past few weeks and joined in the with the Easter walk at the weekend. Picture: RALPH CRICHSpiderman, also known as Joe Crich, has been entertaining children in Capel St Mary over the past few weeks and joined in the with the Easter walk at the weekend. Picture: RALPH CRICH

Villagers near Ipswich were enthralled by the sight of Spider-Man making regular appearances around the village in an attempt to cheer up all the children under lockdown.

Joe Crich, 21, is autistic and a long-time Marvel fan who has been dressing up as his favourite characters for years with the help of his parents including his father, Ralph Crich.

Ralph Crich, a 52-year-old electrician, said: “Joe’s autism has made a lot of everyday things that we take for granted difficult.

“He has long been a Marvel fan. I started taking him to conventions and Comic-con twice a year, which enables people like Joe to be part of something and it’s something he loves.”

Spiderman, also known as Joe Crich, has been entertaining children in Capel St Mary over the past few weeks and joined in the with the Easter walk at the weekend. Picture: RALPH CRICHSpiderman, also known as Joe Crich, has been entertaining children in Capel St Mary over the past few weeks and joined in the with the Easter walk at the weekend. Picture: RALPH CRICH

The idea of springing around the village dressed as Spider-Man happened by chance after Joe was spotted in his costume on his daily exercise allowance.

Word quickly spread on social media, with requests flooding in for Joe to visit particular streets so that bored children and parents could spot the superhero.

It has proved so popular that an Easter street party ‘walk’ took place at the weekend, where the Easter bunny also made an appearance.

Organised alongside Tracy Chappell, 43, a community event organiser for the village, Ralph Crich said the party was more of a fun walk around adhering to government guidelines.

The Easter Bunny still paid Capel St Mary a visit over the weekend despite the lockdown. Picture: TRACY CHAPPELLThe Easter Bunny still paid Capel St Mary a visit over the weekend despite the lockdown. Picture: TRACY CHAPPELL

He said: “Because of social distancing, I suggested that people walk their own routes at their own times so it didn’t get too crowded. It was great fun.

“As Joe’s dad, I see first hand how much he struggles with confidence and life in general so I am super proud at what he is doing and will help him as much as I can.”

Ms Chappell said: “I still wanted to spread some Easter cheer around the village so walked about on Saturday, Easter Sunday and Monday waving and saying ‘hi’ to all the children.

“Plus we had a little dance with some along the way - at a distance of course!

The Easter Bunny turned up in style in Capel St Mary over the Easter weekend. Picture: TRACY CHAPPELLThe Easter Bunny turned up in style in Capel St Mary over the Easter weekend. Picture: TRACY CHAPPELL

“Hopefully making everyone feel a little bit better. Making people smile at times like this is priceless.”

