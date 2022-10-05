Spin in a rare Chevrolet for care home residents

A spin in a rare 1932 Chevrolet Confederate Sudan left residents of a Colchester care home feeling like they were 'Bonnie and Clyde'. - Credit: Alderwood Care Home

A spin in a rare 1932 Chevrolet Confederate Sedan left residents of a Colchester care home feeling like they were 'Bonnie and Clyde'.

Thought to be one of only a handful in the UK, the vintage car belongs to the grandfather of the care home's quality and wellbeing manager Laura Birch.

Resident Mary Wiggins, 94, said she loved having the opportunity to sit inside the Chevrolet, adding that it conjured up images from her younger years.

"When I was young, you didn't often see a car, so the smell of this one brought back all those feelings of excitement from my childhood," she said.

"I feel very fortunate that I could have a ride in it. People were smiling and waving as we went past - we felt like Bonnie and Clyde!"

The owner of the car Andy Adams was going to sell it, but care home staff member Laura said: "I couldn't let grandad part with the car without our residents getting the chance to see it."

Mr Adams spent time chatting with the care home residents about the car, including how it had been maintained and instructions on how to drive it.

Another resident, George Kirby, 85, said he always grabs the opportunity to look at vintage cars when he has the chance and added: "The car is in better condition than me, even though it is slightly older!

"I've never been in a car like this before, as back in those days it was only the very rich who owned cars."

He added: "I struggled a bit with leg room - people must have been shorter back then. It was absolutely wonderful to go out in it as you could tell it has been very well loved and cared for."

Alderwood Care Home manager Nikki Leaney said the visit was "a thrill" for the residents and expressed her gratitude to Laura's family for arranging the experience.

She added: "It just shows the lengths our team will go to to give residents here a fantastic quality of life."