Man arrested on suspicion of murder after crash at pub

PUBLISHED: 07:19 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:19 03 November 2019

The Spinnaker pub in Colchester where the incident happened Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a serious crash in Colchester which left one man dead and three people in hospital, one with life changing injuries.

The incident happened at The Spinnaker public house at 12.50am today when emergency services were called to reports that a car was in collision with the pub.

A man believed to be in his 40s died in the incident.

Three people were taken to hospital, one with life changing injuries.

An Essex police spokesman said a local man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, GBH with intent, death by dangerous driving and assault.

Hythe Quay, Colchester, was closed after the incident to allow police investigations to take place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area and to plan their journey.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 63 of November 3 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

