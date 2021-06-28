Sold out event celebrates Spirit of Woodbridge
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Woodbridge's Spirit of Place festival kicked off with a whole host of live music and arts this weekend.
The event, which was delayed several times due to the coronavirus crisis, is part of a month-long festival focusing on different spirits and celebrating art, music and culture.
"It was absolutely wonderful," said organiser Jan Pulsford.
"It was fully sold out and everybody had a good time.
"I've had lots of good feedback."
You may also want to watch:
Ms Pulsford said she was incredibly grateful to the Angel pub in Woodbridge, which agreed to host the event when the government decided against easing Covid restrictions.
The event had been due to take place at the Longshed.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town close in on two more signings
- 2 Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow
- 3 Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place
- 4 Mapped: New data reveals Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex
- 5 Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks
- 6 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
- 7 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
- 8 Will you be doing the Octopus trail this summer?
- 9 Ex-Town keeper Cornell signs for Championship club
- 10 Ipswich Town not in talks to sign Owen Dale
"It was so nice to celebrate the return of live music and the arts to Woodbridge," said Ms Pulsford.
The next instalment of the festival takes place on Sunday at the Angel, with the Spirit of the River being the focus of the event.