Sold out event celebrates Spirit of Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:20 PM June 28, 2021   
The Angel pub host first Woodbridge festival event Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Angel pub hosts the first Spirit of Woodbridge event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woodbridge's Spirit of Place festival kicked off with a whole host of live music and arts this weekend.

The event, which was delayed several times due to the coronavirus crisis, is part of a month-long festival focusing on different spirits and celebrating art, music and culture. 

Jan Pulsford and Clair organisers of the event.The Angel pub host first Woodbridge festival event P

Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins are the organisers of the event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It was absolutely wonderful," said organiser Jan Pulsford. 

"It was fully sold out and everybody had a good time. 

"I've had lots of good feedback."

Phoebe Butler, Andy Heasman, helen Woodbirdge, Diane Ramsay and Merlyn Bruce. The Angel pub host fir

Phoebe Butler, Andy Heasman, Helen Woodbridge, Diane Ramsay and Merlyn Bruce at the Spirit of Place event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ms Pulsford said she was incredibly grateful to the Angel pub in Woodbridge, which agreed to host the event when the government decided against easing Covid restrictions.

The event had been due to take place at the Longshed. 

The Angel pub host first Woodbridge festival event Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Spirit of Place festival celebrates the music and arts - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It was so nice to celebrate the return of live music and the arts to Woodbridge," said Ms Pulsford. 

The next instalment of the festival takes place on Sunday at the Angel, with the Spirit of the River being the focus of the event. 

Kylie and Jack Baker of Carmellas Coffee. The Angel pub host first Woodbridge festival event Pictur

Kylie and Jack Baker, of Carmellas Coffee, at the festival - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

