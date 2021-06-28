Published: 2:20 PM June 28, 2021

The Angel pub hosts the first Spirit of Woodbridge event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woodbridge's Spirit of Place festival kicked off with a whole host of live music and arts this weekend.

The event, which was delayed several times due to the coronavirus crisis, is part of a month-long festival focusing on different spirits and celebrating art, music and culture.

Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins are the organisers of the event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It was absolutely wonderful," said organiser Jan Pulsford.

"It was fully sold out and everybody had a good time.

"I've had lots of good feedback."

Phoebe Butler, Andy Heasman, Helen Woodbridge, Diane Ramsay and Merlyn Bruce at the Spirit of Place event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ms Pulsford said she was incredibly grateful to the Angel pub in Woodbridge, which agreed to host the event when the government decided against easing Covid restrictions.

The event had been due to take place at the Longshed.

The Spirit of Place festival celebrates the music and arts - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It was so nice to celebrate the return of live music and the arts to Woodbridge," said Ms Pulsford.

The next instalment of the festival takes place on Sunday at the Angel, with the Spirit of the River being the focus of the event.