LOOK: Your Spitfire photos from today’s flyover
PUBLISHED: 17:59 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 10 July 2020
Archant
See the incredible pictures our readers were able to take as a Spitfire flew over hospitals in Suffolk and Essex to thank NHS staff.
The blue Spitfire PL983 ‘L’, a photo-reconnaissance plane, is looked after by The Aircraft Restoration Company, was flown across the country to mark the work of NHS staff during the pandemic and bears the words ‘Thank You NHS’ on its underside.
The first flight of the Spitfire could be seen across the south of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, but this afternoon it was visible above Norfolk, Suffolk and north Essex.
The flypast is part of a wider project by the Aircraft Restoration Company who will be writing 80,000 names onto the plane by hand in the next few months.
They are hoping that people will nominate their local heroes who have helped them through the pandemic for the special honour, with a fee paid for the honour and all the money raised donated to NHS Charities Together.
Further south, two more Spitfires carried out a flypast for the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn, cruising through the skies above her beloved village of Ditchling, East Sussex.
The fighter planes made three passes over the quiet village before leaving to applause from the crowd.
The adored singer, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died aged 103 on June 18.
The cortege bearing Dame Vera’s coffin, which was draped in a Union flag, arrived in the village centre as a bell tolled out.
The procession continued to Brighton, where crowds broke spontaneously into a rendition of We’ll Meet Again, one of the songs Dame Vera was well known for.
A bugler from the Royal Marines was drafted in to provide a musical tribute inside the chapel.
A full memorial service will be held at a later date.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.