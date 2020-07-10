E-edition Read the EADT online edition
LOOK: Your Spitfire photos from today’s flyover

PUBLISHED: 17:59 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 10 July 2020

Bryan Wright caught an incredible sight of the Spitfire, flown over the skies of Suffolk and Essex hospitals to thank the staff of the NHS Picture: BRYAN WRIGHT

Bryan Wright caught an incredible sight of the Spitfire, flown over the skies of Suffolk and Essex hospitals to thank the staff of the NHS Picture: BRYAN WRIGHT

See the incredible pictures our readers were able to take as a Spitfire flew over hospitals in Suffolk and Essex to thank NHS staff.

The restored warplane was emblazoned with the words The restored warplane was emblazoned with the words "Thank U NHS" in recognition of the efforts made by doctors, nurses and health professionals during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BRYAN WRIGHT

The blue Spitfire PL983 ‘L’, a photo-reconnaissance plane, is looked after by The Aircraft Restoration Company, was flown across the country to mark the work of NHS staff during the pandemic and bears the words ‘Thank You NHS’ on its underside.

The plane was visible over Ipswich this afternoon Picture: CARRIE BASFORDThe plane was visible over Ipswich this afternoon Picture: CARRIE BASFORD

The first flight of the Spitfire could be seen across the south of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, but this afternoon it was visible above Norfolk, Suffolk and north Essex.

David Butler also spotted the plane in the skies over Ringshall Picture: DAVID BUTLERDavid Butler also spotted the plane in the skies over Ringshall Picture: DAVID BUTLER

The flypast is part of a wider project by the Aircraft Restoration Company who will be writing 80,000 names onto the plane by hand in the next few months.

Two flyovers were made in the region, one visible in Hertfordshire and south Essex, the other above Suffolk, Norfolk and north Essex Picture: KIMBERLEY JACOBSTwo flyovers were made in the region, one visible in Hertfordshire and south Essex, the other above Suffolk, Norfolk and north Essex Picture: KIMBERLEY JACOBS

They are hoping that people will nominate their local heroes who have helped them through the pandemic for the special honour, with a fee paid for the honour and all the money raised donated to NHS Charities Together.

Kimberley Jacobs spotted the plane above Ipswich Hospital Picture: KIMBERLEY JACOBSKimberley Jacobs spotted the plane above Ipswich Hospital Picture: KIMBERLEY JACOBS

Further south, two more Spitfires carried out a flypast for the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn, cruising through the skies above her beloved village of Ditchling, East Sussex.

Trudie Stirland was lucky enough to capture not one but two amazing photographs of the Spitfire Picture: TRUDIE STIRLANDTrudie Stirland was lucky enough to capture not one but two amazing photographs of the Spitfire Picture: TRUDIE STIRLAND

The fighter planes made three passes over the quiet village before leaving to applause from the crowd.

The plane was visible in the skies of Braintree this morning Picture: TRUDIE STIRLANDThe plane was visible in the skies of Braintree this morning Picture: TRUDIE STIRLAND

The adored singer, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died aged 103 on June 18.

The cortege bearing Dame Vera’s coffin, which was draped in a Union flag, arrived in the village centre as a bell tolled out.

Dame Vera Lynn passed away in June 2020. Her funeral was attended by thousands in her beloved home village of Ditchling, East Sussex Picture: SSAFADame Vera Lynn passed away in June 2020. Her funeral was attended by thousands in her beloved home village of Ditchling, East Sussex Picture: SSAFA

The procession continued to Brighton, where crowds broke spontaneously into a rendition of We’ll Meet Again, one of the songs Dame Vera was well known for.

Service personnel carrying the coffin of forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireService personnel carrying the coffin of forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A bugler from the Royal Marines was drafted in to provide a musical tribute inside the chapel.

A wreath of poppies and a flag on the war memorial in Ditchling in honour of Dame Vera Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA WireA wreath of poppies and a flag on the war memorial in Ditchling in honour of Dame Vera Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A full memorial service will be held at a later date.

