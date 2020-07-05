Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS
PUBLISHED: 08:03 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 10 July 2020
Archant
A spitfire is to fly over our local hospitals this afternoon to say thank you to NHS heroes.
The blue Spitfire PL983 ‘L’, a photo reconnaissance plane, will be flying across Suffolk and Essex on Friday afternoon.
The plane, looked after by The Aircraft Restoration Company, is being flown across the country to mark the work of NHS staff during the pandemic and bears the words ‘Thank You NHS’ on it’s underside.
On Friday the Spitfire will be taking two flights; one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
While the morning will cover hospitals in south Essex, Hertfordshire and Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, the afternoon flight will see the Spitfire take to the skies of Norfolk, Suffolk and north Essex.
The timings for our local hospitals are as follows:
You may also want to watch:
• 16.00 - RAF Lakenheath Hospital
• 16.06 - West Suffolk Hospital
• 16.15 - Ipswich Hospital
• 16.20 - Colchester Hospital
All route timings are estimates and could change during the flight.
The flypast is part of a wider project by the Aircraft Restoration Company who will be hand writing 80,000 names onto the plane in the next few months. They are hoping that people will nominate their local heroes who have helped them through the pandemic for the special honour.
Have you taken a photo of the Spitfire over Suffolk today? Email us.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.