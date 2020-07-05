Spitfire to fly over Suffolk and Essex Hospitals to thank NHS

The Spitfire will be flying over Ipswich Hospital today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A spitfire is to fly over our local hospitals this afternoon to say thank you to NHS heroes.

The blue Spitfire PL983 ‘L’, a photo reconnaissance plane, will be flying across Suffolk and Essex on Friday afternoon.

The plane, looked after by The Aircraft Restoration Company, is being flown across the country to mark the work of NHS staff during the pandemic and bears the words ‘Thank You NHS’ on it’s underside.

On Friday the Spitfire will be taking two flights; one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

While the morning will cover hospitals in south Essex, Hertfordshire and Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge, the afternoon flight will see the Spitfire take to the skies of Norfolk, Suffolk and north Essex.

West Suffolk Hospital will also see the Spitfire Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN West Suffolk Hospital will also see the Spitfire Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The timings for our local hospitals are as follows:

• 16.00 - RAF Lakenheath Hospital

• 16.06 - West Suffolk Hospital

• 16.15 - Ipswich Hospital

• 16.20 - Colchester Hospital

All route timings are estimates and could change during the flight.

The flypast is part of a wider project by the Aircraft Restoration Company who will be hand writing 80,000 names onto the plane in the next few months. They are hoping that people will nominate their local heroes who have helped them through the pandemic for the special honour.

