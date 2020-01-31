E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Giant slide among inflatables at new splash-themed obstacle course

31 January, 2020 - 19:00
Dive to victory obstacle coming to Nowton Park this summer Picture: MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACH

Dive to victory obstacle coming to Nowton Park this summer Picture: MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACH

MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACH

A huge slide and wobbly floating bridge are among inflatable obstacles at a new fun run in Bury St Edmunds.

Treacherous tunnels at Splash Out, which is coming to Bury St Edmunds Picture: MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACHTreacherous tunnels at Splash Out, which is coming to Bury St Edmunds Picture: MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACH

Featuring foam, water and five challenges, East Anglia's Children's Hospices latest fundraiser, Splash Out, is coming to Nowton Park this summer.

Obstacles featured at the event, on July 12, include:

- Treacherous tunnels, through which people run and slide on their bellies

- Dive to victory, which includes fences participants can take a running leap over

The slide and splash obstacle coming to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RICHARD TYTLER/EACHThe slide and splash obstacle coming to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RICHARD TYTLER/EACH

- A giant ball pit, with more than 10,000 balls floating in it

- Slide and splash, a foamy obstacle into a tank of water

- Giant stepping stones

Billie Race, events fundraiser for the Suffolk area, said: "We're hoping to pool off a splash-tastic fundraiser.

The giant ball pit coming to Splash Out in Bury St Edmunds in July Picture: RICHARD TYTLER/EACHThe giant ball pit coming to Splash Out in Bury St Edmunds in July Picture: RICHARD TYTLER/EACH

You may also want to watch:

"This isn't a race, so participants can walk, jog or run, and even bypass obstacles if necessary.

"The price of your ticket includes a Splash Out T-shirt, medal and full access to our event village, with food and drink, stalls and activities to make it a proper family day out.

"This event is backed by an experienced events team, so it should go just swimmingly."

The stepping stones inflatable Picture: EACHThe stepping stones inflatable Picture: EACH

How can I get involved?

Tickets are priced at £16 for those aged over 16, and £9 for children, who must be at least four years old to take part and accompanied by paying adults.

Family tickets, for two adults and two children, are £45.

Tickets for teams of six adults or more are £14 per person - prices will go up one month before the event.

How do I sign up?

Participants will set off in waves starting at 10.30am on July 12.

Head to the EACH Splash Out website to secure tickets.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry crash shuts busy road both ways

Clacton Road is shut both ways Picture: DUANE HOWARD

Woman airlifted to hospital after serious bus and lorry crash

A woman in her 80s has been flown to hospital after a crash involving a bus, lorry and a car Picture: PC TOM RAES

Pedestrian killed in A14 crash was wearing hospital gown, says first-aider

First-aider Ed Smith was first on the sene of an A14 fatal accident Picture: ED SMITH

Ipswich Cornhill to host candle-lit vigil for ‘Brexit Day’ tonight

The candles will be placed on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich reject multiple offers from Premier League Brighton for starlet Dobra

Armando Dobra has been the subject of interest from Brighton. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24