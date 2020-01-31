Giant slide among inflatables at new splash-themed obstacle course

Dive to victory obstacle coming to Nowton Park this summer Picture: MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACH MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACH

A huge slide and wobbly floating bridge are among inflatable obstacles at a new fun run in Bury St Edmunds.

Treacherous tunnels at Splash Out, which is coming to Bury St Edmunds Picture: MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACH Treacherous tunnels at Splash Out, which is coming to Bury St Edmunds Picture: MIROSLAV ZARUBA/EACH

Featuring foam, water and five challenges, East Anglia's Children's Hospices latest fundraiser, Splash Out, is coming to Nowton Park this summer.

Obstacles featured at the event, on July 12, include:

- Treacherous tunnels, through which people run and slide on their bellies

- Dive to victory, which includes fences participants can take a running leap over

The slide and splash obstacle coming to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RICHARD TYTLER/EACH The slide and splash obstacle coming to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: RICHARD TYTLER/EACH

- A giant ball pit, with more than 10,000 balls floating in it

- Slide and splash, a foamy obstacle into a tank of water

- Giant stepping stones

Billie Race, events fundraiser for the Suffolk area, said: "We're hoping to pool off a splash-tastic fundraiser.

The giant ball pit coming to Splash Out in Bury St Edmunds in July Picture: RICHARD TYTLER/EACH The giant ball pit coming to Splash Out in Bury St Edmunds in July Picture: RICHARD TYTLER/EACH

"This isn't a race, so participants can walk, jog or run, and even bypass obstacles if necessary.

"The price of your ticket includes a Splash Out T-shirt, medal and full access to our event village, with food and drink, stalls and activities to make it a proper family day out.

"This event is backed by an experienced events team, so it should go just swimmingly."

The stepping stones inflatable Picture: EACH The stepping stones inflatable Picture: EACH

How can I get involved?

Tickets are priced at £16 for those aged over 16, and £9 for children, who must be at least four years old to take part and accompanied by paying adults.

Family tickets, for two adults and two children, are £45.

Tickets for teams of six adults or more are £14 per person - prices will go up one month before the event.

How do I sign up?

Participants will set off in waves starting at 10.30am on July 12.

Head to the EACH Splash Out website to secure tickets.