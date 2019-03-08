E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The dirty dozens wallow in mud for charity fun run

PUBLISHED: 11:01 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 19 September 2019

Splat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Splat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Splat Quack Go takes off in the sunshine for muddy fun with organisers still counting the total amount raised

Splat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGESplat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Dozens of competitors turned up at Poplar Park in Hollesley to complete the 6km course with over 40 obstacles to tackle including walls, balance beams, cargo nets and monkey bars to name just a few.

You may also want to watch:

In aid of Fresh Start - New Beginnings, the charity helping children who have suffered sexual abuse to overcome trauma and confusion, the Splat Quack Go run began as a dare in 2014 by organisers Alister and Alison Cruickshanks.

They said: "Splat Quack Go works, because it is not profit driven, it is driven with emotion to give something back as a thank you for changing our lives."

Splat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGESplat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

As well as the "Black Ditch" there were lots of boggy swamps to trawl through with the focus being on fun rather than run.

Taking part was Tim Courridge who led a team of 28 people through tyre runs and water slides. He said: "It was a really enjoyable event and one we were proud to be part of."

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Previously unseen footage of field where Vicky Hall’s body was found

The driver of the van then gets out and enters the field, appearing to look around at the ground near the entrance Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Air ambulance called to major collision involving motorcycle

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police reopen Vicky Hall murder investigation as new lead emerges after 20 years

Vicky Hall was abducted and murdered 20 years ago Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Heavy traffic, lost cars, pitch inspections – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town reaches Priestfield

Pablo Counago celebrates after scoring Town's second goal in a 3-1 win at Gillingham, in March, 2003.

NFU leader hits out at ‘imbalanced’ reporting discouraging people from eating red meat

Clacton MP Giles Watling, right, visits National Farmers' Union (NFU) deputy president Guy Smith and his sister, Penny Smith, who runs the family's farm educational attraction, Hastys Adventure Farm Picture: GUY SMITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists