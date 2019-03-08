The dirty dozens wallow in mud for charity fun run

Splat Quack Go! Mud Run in Hollesley. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Splat Quack Go takes off in the sunshine for muddy fun with organisers still counting the total amount raised

Dozens of competitors turned up at Poplar Park in Hollesley to complete the 6km course with over 40 obstacles to tackle including walls, balance beams, cargo nets and monkey bars to name just a few.

In aid of Fresh Start - New Beginnings, the charity helping children who have suffered sexual abuse to overcome trauma and confusion, the Splat Quack Go run began as a dare in 2014 by organisers Alister and Alison Cruickshanks.

They said: "Splat Quack Go works, because it is not profit driven, it is driven with emotion to give something back as a thank you for changing our lives."

As well as the "Black Ditch" there were lots of boggy swamps to trawl through with the focus being on fun rather than run.

Taking part was Tim Courridge who led a team of 28 people through tyre runs and water slides. He said: "It was a really enjoyable event and one we were proud to be part of."