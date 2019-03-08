E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mud, mud, glorious mud - get your game on in Splat! Quack! Go!

PUBLISHED: 12:26 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 10 September 2019

Splat Quack Go is coming to Suffolk again this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FSNB

Splat Quack Go is coming to Suffolk again this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FSNB

Archant

Get a clean conscience by getting dirty

Runners enjoying some of the toys that were in the mud last year. Picture: SCOTT LUXIONRunners enjoying some of the toys that were in the mud last year. Picture: SCOTT LUXION

Get down and dirty for a good cause and take part in the Splat Quack Go! mud run taking place this Sunday in Poplar Park, Hollesley.

With over 40 obstacles to tackle including walls, monkey bars and the well known "Dirty Ditch" this is more than just your average jog around the park.

Taking part is Tim Courridge, a fitness instructor who will be leading a team of 28 through cargo nets and balance beams on behalf of Fresh Start - New Beginnings, the Ipswich charity helping children who have suffered sexual abuse to overcome trauma and confusion.

The course is suitable for beginners and those who wish to be tested with basic and advanced options.

To sponsor Tim and his team, click here.

For information on the run or to take part, click here.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three-vehicle crash closes stretch of A120 in Essex

A three-vehicle crash has closed a stretch of the A120 at Horsley Green in Essex Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘It’s great experience for them... they will only benefit’ - Dyer’s pride as Town youngsters progress

Kieron Dyer coached Idris El Mizouni, Bailey Clements and Armando Dobra before he left Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Strictly’s Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez to set Ipswich Regent alight with Firedance

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are bringing their new show Firedance to the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Photo: Ipswich Regent
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists