Mud, mud, glorious mud - get your game on in Splat! Quack! Go!

Splat Quack Go is coming to Suffolk again this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FSNB Archant

Get a clean conscience by getting dirty

Runners enjoying some of the toys that were in the mud last year. Picture: SCOTT LUXION Runners enjoying some of the toys that were in the mud last year. Picture: SCOTT LUXION

Get down and dirty for a good cause and take part in the Splat Quack Go! mud run taking place this Sunday in Poplar Park, Hollesley.

With over 40 obstacles to tackle including walls, monkey bars and the well known "Dirty Ditch" this is more than just your average jog around the park.

Taking part is Tim Courridge, a fitness instructor who will be leading a team of 28 through cargo nets and balance beams on behalf of Fresh Start - New Beginnings, the Ipswich charity helping children who have suffered sexual abuse to overcome trauma and confusion.

The course is suitable for beginners and those who wish to be tested with basic and advanced options.

To sponsor Tim and his team, click here.

For information on the run or to take part, click here.

