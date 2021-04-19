Sport England funds activities for disabled adults in Suffolk

Published: 4:30 PM April 19, 2021

East of England charity Avenues provides support for disabled adults and daytime activity groups across Suffolk - Credit: Avenues

A charity for people living with disabilities, illness or injury has won support from a fund to tackle inequalities in sport and physical activity in Suffolk.

Avenues has been supporting people in the county for 30 years now and before the coronavirus pandemic, collaborated with local organisations to run activities.

Before Covid-19 struck, their groups of young people attended gym sessions, swimming sessions and conservation walks around the parks.

They worked with Musica, Dance East, Active lives, and tennis coaches to provide activities to boost young people’s wellbeing and self-esteem.

Now, the charity has secured funding to help get people back into sport and physical activity.

Tony Bush, interim director at Active Suffolk said: “Active Suffolk is delighted to be supporting the distribution of the Sport England Tackling Inequalities Fund in Suffolk.

"Research over the last year has shown that inequalities in access to physical activity and sport have been exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Local organisations play a vital role in ensuring that those who have found it most difficult to be active can re-engage with physical activity and realise the benefits to both their mental and physical wellbeing.”

Avenues has also benefit from donations from Ipswich Co-op and Active Suffolk.