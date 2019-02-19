Reminiscence cards launched for horse racing in Newmarket

A new set of cards to prompt memories of horseracing for people with dementia have been released. Picture: RACING WELFARE

A new set of reminiscence cards for horse racing have been launched today to help prompt memories for people with dementia.

The Sporting Memories replay reminiscence cards were officially launched at a special event at Palace House – The National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art in Newmarket.

Sporting Memories is a charity which tackles dementia, depression and loneliness through the power of sports reminiscence.

The cards have been developed in partnership with Racing Welfare, who hold regular Sporting Memories sessions across the country.

The replay reminiscence cards form a basis for discussion during Racing Welfare’s Sporting Memories sessions and all attendees are encouraged to bring their own photographs, newspaper cuttings and other memorabilia.

The launch event featured Sky Sports Racing presenter Derek Thompson as guest speaker and welcomed dignitaries from Newmarket and surrounding areas – including the town’s mayor Rachel Hood.

Aimee Hockley-Righton, regional welfare manager, said: “Sporting Memories is a superb initiative and brings another dimension to our calendar of community engagement events.

“We are delighted that they have produced this special set of cards for horseracing, which provide a starting point for people to talk and exchange stories.

“The benefit of these events for those who attend is palpable and the level of interaction we witness is fantastic, which comes as a result of connecting with others who are equally as passionate about racing.”

Chris Wilkins, co-founder and director at the Sporting Memories Foundation, said: “The Sporting Memories Foundation in England and Scotland, uses sports reminiscence to engage isolated older people living with conditions such as dementia, loneliness and depression.

“Our club members, who meet on a weekly basis in locations across the UK, are brought together through a shared love of sport, and enjoy using our replay reminiscence cards which help trigger memories and conversation.”

Themes for the cards were suggested by members of the Racing Welfare Sporting Memories Club at Malton and reflect some of the great jockeys, horses and courses which together represent some of the best and most enduring memories of racing in England and Scotland.