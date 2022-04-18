Win sports gear for your school with our new £20,000 campaign

Our Sports Equipment for Schools campaign gives schools the chance to win a share of £20,000 of sports gear - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today we are launching a new campaign giving local schools the chance to win a share of £20,000 of sports equipment - with registration now open.

In recent years this newspaper has given over £100,000 worth of equipment to schools, including gardening to promote healthy eating, sport to get young children exercising more and books to improve the benefits of reading.

Following these successful partnerships, we are now launching our latest campaign - the £20,000 Sports Equipment for Schools.

The campaign offers schools the chance to win new sporting items.

By collecting daily tokens printed in the EADT and Ipswich Star, primary schools across the region will have the chance to win a share of the equipment.

Sports Equipment for Schools logo - Credit: Archant

The schools collecting the most tokens (taken as a ratio to pupils) will receive a full primary athletics kit worth over £1,000 plus a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain. Second prize will be a Sports Hall triathlon kit worth £750.

Every other school that collects more than 1,000 tokens will receive a pack worth over £120.

Schools need to register before May 6 to take part. Register now via the online form https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/sports-equipment-for-schools/

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "We're delighted to be launching another initiative like this. We're encouraging teachers, parents, guardians, grandparents, friends and neighbours to cut out their tokens before they recycle their newspaper.

"Near the launch we will provide schools with a collection box."

The first tokens will appear Monday May 9, final token Saturday July 16.

