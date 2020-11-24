Springwatch’s Chris Packham to host event celebrating Suffolk nature reserve

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will be hosting the Love Minsmere: Live event on Friday, November 27. Picture: DAVID TIPLING Archant

Host of Springwatch Chris Packham and fellow conservationist Megan McCubbin will be hosting a live event to celebrate RSPB Minsmere and Sizewell Marshes SSSI this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heart on Whin Hill with Sizewell power station in the background, formed by 1000 supporters at the RSPB Love Minsmere Festival 15 September 2019. Picture: DAVID TIPLING Heart on Whin Hill with Sizewell power station in the background, formed by 1000 supporters at the RSPB Love Minsmere Festival 15 September 2019. Picture: DAVID TIPLING

The online event, named ‘Love Minsmere: Live’, has been organised by RSPB Minsmere alongside the Suffolk Wildlife Trust in lieu of the Love Minsmere Festival which was first established last September, in response to the threat posed by Sizewell C power station.

Last year, the festival attracted crowds of thousands and 1,500 people formed a giant love heart in protest at plans to build a new twin nuclear reactor..

Mr Packham is no stranger to Suffolk and has filmed several seasons of BBC’s Springwatch there, after visiting Minsmere since he was a teenager.

He said: “It’s a really important place. It’s got breeding marsh harriers, it’s got otters, it’s got avocets.

Bill Turnbull addressed the crowd at RSPB Love Minsmere Festival 15 September 2019 and will be at Friday's event to answer questions. Picture: DAVID TIPLING Bill Turnbull addressed the crowd at RSPB Love Minsmere Festival 15 September 2019 and will be at Friday's event to answer questions. Picture: DAVID TIPLING

You may also want to watch:

“In fact it was instrumental in saving those species from extinction in the UK. It’s a fantastic place, but I’m afraid to say it’s currently at risk.

“Join us on Friday to get behind the Love Minsmere campaign and find out what you can do to help save this amazing place.”

From 10am on Friday, November 27, Mr Packham will be joined by Megan McCubbin to host the hour long event which will focus on campaigners’ concerns over plans to build Sizewell C on the border of RSPB Minsmere.

Other celebrity presenters, such as Michaela Strachan, Mike Dilger and Bill Turnbull, will be joining the live event to tell people what action they can take to protect wildlife.

Mike Dilger, naturalist and TV presenter, said: “I love Minsmere because it has a so many habitats, it’s the only place I know of in the entire British Isles where you can see 100 species of bird before breakfast.”

EDF Energy’s plans for Sizewell C are currently before the Planning Inspectorate. The company is currently carrying out consultation on changes to its plans, which include additional measures to help the environment and the creation of an independent Environmental Trust to manage the ongoing re-wilding and biodiversity of the growing Sizewell estate

The Love Minsmere: Live event will be live streamed on RSPB Minsmere Facebook and RSPB YouTube.