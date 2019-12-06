Revised plans for Sproughton 114 homes expected - here's what is new

The latest site in Sproughton earmarked for development, this time for 114 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Developers behind plans for more than 100 homes in Sproughton have carried out fresh talks with the public.

Pigeon Investment Management Ltd lodged an application for 114 homes off Burstall Lane, Sproughton, in February this year, following an initial public consultation.

According to the Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils planning website, that application is still yet to be determined.

But Pigeon held a fresh two-day consultation at the end of November at Tithe Barn to seek the views of people in the community.

According to campaigners, the revised proposals will keep the existing allotments where they are by the Wild Man, rather than moving them further up Burstall Lane, as well as a relaxing of plans to close off the lower end of Burstall Lane, which met with local opposition at the time.

While the latest public consultation featured those changes, no amendments or new applications have yet been formally lodged with the planning authority.

Those changes have been welcomed by the Sproughton Working Group, but fears remain over the amount of development in the area.

You may also want to watch:

Rhona Jermyn, chairman of the working group, said: "Residents remain very concerned about the cumulative impact of this and all the other development planned in Sproughton.

"Our village is being totally overwhelmed by the amount and pace of building in Babergh's local plan.

"People worry about extra traffic, pressure on local services and the loss of landscape and heritage."

The draft joint local plan has allocated three sites in Sproughton to take more than 1,600 homes up to 2036, which could cause the village to quadruple in size in less than two decades.

However, the plan only suggests an allocation of 75 homes on land north of Burstall Lane.

A spokeswoman from Babergh District Council said the authority was aware of the new consultation and is expecting to receive amended plans as a result, although had not yet been received.

Any amended application would be subject to further consultation before being determined by the planning committee.

Pigeon has been approached for comment but was unavailable at the time of publication.