Radio 1's Greg James and Rag’n’Bone Man gatecrash students' online class

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:13 PM January 29, 2021    Updated: 1:19 PM January 29, 2021
BBC Radio 1's Greg James and Rag'n'Bone Man joined the Sproughton students' Zoom workshop

Sproughton schoolchildren were surprised by a 'Zoom bomb' as BBC Radio 1 DJ and soul singer Rag’n’Bone Man joined their online music workshop.

Pupils at Sproughton Church of England Primary School were taking part in their normal Key Stage 2 music workshop on Friday when the pair made a surprise appearance.

Music teacher Holly Milgate arranged for the DJ and singer to drop into the call, which left the five students taking part "absolutely shocked".

The lucky five chosen to take part were Year 6 pupil Zak Booth, Year 5 children James Palfrey, Paige Brown and Tiapreet Kaur and Year 3's Eva Andrews, though other students were also watching the call.

James spoke to them about contemporary and acapella music and Rag’n’Bone Man – topics they are currently learning about – before the singer showed his face.

The recording was featured on James' Radio 1 Breakfast show on Friday.

Headteacher Jane Stalham said: "I’m an avid listener of Radio 1 and I heard Greg James wanted to find a primary school music teacher and we have a fabulous, enthusiastic one here in Holly Milgate.

"The children were all absolutely shocked. There were screams and gasps from the other children who were watching."

