Two-car crash blocks residential road

PUBLISHED: 14:44 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 21 July 2019

Police are at the scene of a crash in St Andrew's Road, Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash in St Andrew's Road, Felixstowe.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of a collision involving two cars at around 1.28pm today.

One person is believed to have been injured in the crash.

A police spokesman said the person's injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening at this time.

The road is blocked in both directions and police are currently at the scene dealing with the incident.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should call the force on 101.

