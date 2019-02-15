Popular triathlon festival returns for summer date this year

The St Ed's Tri Festival is returning to Bury St Edmunds to raise money for SARS Picture: GREENE AND GREENE Archant

A popular triathlon festival is returning to Bury St Edmunds for the third time but this year will take place in August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 300 athletes took part in last year's festival Picture: GREENE AND GREENE More than 300 athletes took part in last year's festival Picture: GREENE AND GREENE

The St Ed’s Tri Festival, which is organised by Haversports, will take place at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre on Sunday, August 11, with the hope of some warmer weather.

More than 300 athletes of all abilities took part in last year’s event, which was held in April.

The festival, sponsored by Greene and Greene Solicitors in Bury St Edmunds, includes a triathlon, aquathlon and duathlon, and will raise money for Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

Jack Tappin, Haversports director, said: “The event was extremely popular in 2018 and by running the festival later this year it is sure to appeal to a wide range of both new and returning competitors.

“A pool swim, fast cycle through village roads and a flat run course make it ideal for novices, with a longer distance available for veteran entrants too.”

Michael Batty, senior partner at Greene and Greene, said, “We are delighted to be able to sponsor the St Ed’s Tri Festival again this year particularly after the success of last year’s event.

“SARS’ specialist volunteers provide an invaluable service attending the scenes of serious accidents across the east of England and assisting with lifesaving interventions.

“As SARS is reliant upon fundraising and donations events like the festival are essential to ensure the continuation of the exceptional resource that the organisation provides. “With this year’s event taking place in August it is guaranteed to be held in warmer weather than last year’s and we hope this will encourage an even larger number of competitors from the local community and further afield to take part.”

Sue Roots, from charity SARS, said: “We’re delighted to be the charity partner for the St Eds’ Tri Festival again this year.

“Regular support like this is so vital in helping maintain our charitable activity across Suffolk and the east of England.

“SARS volunteers are helping critically ill patients every week, many from around the Bury area so it is heartening to have a high profile local sporting event help support our work and raise vital funds towards life-saving equipment and training.”

Entries open tomorrow – Saturday, February 16 – and for more details, visit www.haversports.com