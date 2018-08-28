Partly Cloudy

Town getting ready to mark St Edmund’s Day

PUBLISHED: 09:46 13 November 2018

The We Love Bury St Edmunds group held a

The We Love Bury St Edmunds group held a "Photobomb the King" event by the statue of St Edmund earlier this year. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

The bunting is being displayed and flags are being unfurled in the run up to St Edmund’s Day, next week.

Businesses across Bury St Edmunds are taking part in the event in a bid to raise their profile in the town ahead of the event on Tuesday, November 20.

The We Love Bury St Edmunds! group, which showcases the town online and on social media, is to raise the profile of those who get into the St Edmund’s Day spirit.

James Sheen, who runs the group, said: “Once again we are working in partnership with the Business Improvement District (BID) organisation Our Bury St Edmunds to show how proud we are to live and work here in the town that is named after the country’s first Patron Saint.

“Last year I was delighted to see how many businesses celebrated with St Edmund flags and bunting. This year I hope we’ll see even more and perhaps some window displays recognising St Edmund too – like the stunning display Denny Brothers did last year telling the story of St Edmund.

“We’ll be sharing pictures of all the decorated businesses on our website and social media pages and I’d urge all the participating businesses to get in touch via www.welovebse.com or Facebook.”

The bunting and flags are being offered free to businesses to display from Friday, November 16, until after the close of the Christmas Fayre and have been purchased by Our Bury St Edmunds, with support from the Town Council.”

Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive Mark Cordell said: “In the past we have helped our businesses celebrate St George’s Day but St Edmund’s Day is rightfully the more important day in this town and the hard work of We Love Bury St Edmunds! in raising the profile of St Edmund is fantastic.

“By keeping the bunting and flags in place until after the Christmas Fayre it’s an opportunity to show the many thousands of visitors how important our town’s namesake is.

“I’m pleased that our partnership with the group is continuing and if any business haven’t yet ordered some bunting or flags they should contact the BID office as soon as possible.

“If they are making an extra effort with a window display or special offer or promotion on St Edmund’s Day then we will of course publicise that through our social media channels too.”

We Love Bury St Edmunds! will be running a special photograph promotion event on Saturday, November 17, with the participating businesses as they race to publish the celebratory pictures.

Full details are available via their website.

