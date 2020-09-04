E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dog walker racially abused by teenage boys

PUBLISHED: 12:27 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 04 September 2020

A woman has been racially abused by teenage boys while out walking her dog in a Southwold park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman has been verbally abused by a group of teenage boys in a racially aggravated incident in Southwold.

The woman, in her 60s, was walking her dog across St Edmund’s Green adjacent to Field Stile Road at around 2pm on Wednesday, September 2.

She was approached by three boys on bicycles and they began to talk in an accent which the woman believed was to mock her ethnicity.

They followed her out of the park onto Cumberland Road shouting and being abusive while using the same accent.

Other members of the public were present at this point so the boys then cycled off.

The three boys are described as white, between the ages of 12 and 16 and all approximately 5ft 5ins tall.

The first boy was wearing grey shorts and a dark coloured t-shirt, the second had a heavy build and curly red hair and the third was skinny with short blond hair.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to contact police quoting reference 37/51279/20

