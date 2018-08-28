26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE Archant

A clampdown on bad parking in a Suffolk town has resulted in 26 vehicles being given fines.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Edmundsbury Police Tweeted that the Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) had carried out the crackdown in St Andrew’s Street South and St Andrew’s Street North in Bury St Edmunds, as well as Bishops Road, Blomfield Street, Orchard Street, St John’s Street and Brentgovel Street.

Officers said they had issued 26 fixed penalty notices to illegally parked vehicles and posted a photograph of cars which appeared to be parked on the pavement.

It follows a series of cars in Barons Road, Bury St Edmunds, which were fined on Monday, November 19 for parking on a grass verge in a busy street close to West Suffolk Hospital.

On that occasion, Bury St Edmunds SNT fined 10 vehicles on the road, which has double yellow lines throughout - reminding drivers: “Double yellow lines apply to the carriageway, pavement and verge. Please do not continue to park in this area.”