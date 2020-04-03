E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police receive reports of groups gathering in public spaces

PUBLISHED: 22:37 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 22:45 03 April 2020

St Edmundsbury Police says it has received reports of groups gathering Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police in Bury St Edmunds have received multiple calls regarding reports that groups of people are out “unnecessarily” in public spaces despite Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Officers were given new powers last week to fine people who do not comply with government rules brought in last week to halt the spread of coronavirus.

People must stay at home unless they are going out for daily exercise, shopping for essential food or medicine or travelling to and from essential work.

MORE: 14 coronavirus-related deaths at Ipswich Hospital

But St Edmundsbury Police tweeted this evening that it is still receiving calls about public gatherings.

The force said: “We are still receiving multiple calls reporting that people are unnecessarily out in public space in groups. Please think twice before going out. Fines can now be issued.”

MORE: ‘The message does appear to be getting through’ - Police chief on Covid-19 measures

