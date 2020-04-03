Police receive reports of groups gathering in public spaces

Police in Bury St Edmunds have received multiple calls regarding reports that groups of people are out “unnecessarily” in public spaces despite Covid-19 lockdown measures.

We are still receiving multiple calls reporting that people are unnecessarily out in public space in groups. Please think twice before going out! Fines can now be issued! #700 #StayHomeSaveLives — St Edmundsbury Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) April 3, 2020

Officers were given new powers last week to fine people who do not comply with government rules brought in last week to halt the spread of coronavirus.

People must stay at home unless they are going out for daily exercise, shopping for essential food or medicine or travelling to and from essential work.

But St Edmundsbury Police tweeted this evening that it is still receiving calls about public gatherings.

