Get out your Christmas jumpers for Ipswich hospice's Woolly Pully week

St Elizabeth Hospice are appealing for Suffolk businesses to join their Christmas jumper fundraising campaign Picture: ARCHANT Archant

St Elizabeth Hospice is calling on businesses across the county to wear Christmas jumpers in support of Woolly Pully Week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk schools have the chance to win £100 of books vouchers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk schools have the chance to win £100 of books vouchers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The week-long fundraiser encourages people to wear their jazziest festive tops to help support the palliative care provided at their Foxhall Road site.

The hospice needs to raise £35,000 as part of their Care at Christmas campaign, which looks to raise the £214,428 it costs to run the hospice over the 12 days of Christmas.

Running from the December 9 until December 15, the hospice needs 50 more businesses to sign up.

Those which raise more than £150 will be entered into a prize draw with the chance of winning a staff party at Greshams Ipswich - including a Christmas-themed meal, while schools who raise similar amounts could win £100 worth of books vouchers.

The Woolly Pully Week helps to raise vital funds to keep St Elizabeth Hospice open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Woolly Pully Week helps to raise vital funds to keep St Elizabeth Hospice open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A hospice spokeswoman said: "We're asking you to think outside the box for new ways to get festive and fundraise for your local hospice.

"Whether you're organising a Christmas themed quiz, a festive bake sale or a competition - we're asking you to grab your Woolly Pully Christmas jumper and donate £2 while having some fun to help raise vital funds for St Elizabeth Hospice."

Winners of the prizes will be announced on Friday, January 24.

Those wishing to take part in the fundraising week can find an online pack filled with hints and ideas on the hospice's website.