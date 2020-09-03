E-edition Read the EADT online edition
See the adorable winners of this virtual pet pageant

PUBLISHED: 11:38 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 03 September 2020

Dog Roxy won two categories; Best in Show and Best Smile. Picture: SUE TUNALEY

St Elizabeth Hospice held their first ever Pet Pageant in July and the winners have now been announced – including a tortoise, dogs, horses and a lizard.

Peanut and owner Esmae won the Junior Handler category. Picture: LEGGETT FAMILYPeanut and owner Esmae won the Junior Handler category. Picture: LEGGETT FAMILY

The competition, launched virtually, was fundraising for the hospice’s #HereTogether campaign which was designed to counteract the financial impact of Covid-19 on the charity.

The owners handsome hounds, cuddly cats, furry, feathery and scaly animals, entered photographs into the various categories such as Best Smile, Best in Show, Golden Oldie and Extraordinary Exotics.

The cost to enter the competition was just £2 and the panel of judges included representatives from sponsor Christchurch Veterinary Surgery, Jollyes - The Pet Superstore and Morrisons.

Roxy the dog won the most important Best in Show award with an adorable photo taken at a family barbecue. Owner Sue Tunaley received a Morrisons’ hamper as her prize.

Esmae Leggett won the category of Junior Handler with her pony Peanut. Picture: LEGGETT FAMILYEsmae Leggett won the category of Junior Handler with her pony Peanut. Picture: LEGGETT FAMILY

Sue said: “She is a lovely dog and has been with us for almost a year now and is very well behaved and good with other dogs and people.

“Her only issue is she will jump on anybody’s lap with no warning and is often found on the kitchen table looking out of the window.”

Jessie Leggett’s daughter Esmae won the Junior Handler category with her pony Peanut after sending in a photo of the two out on a walk.

The mum said: “Esmae can’t wait to tell Peanut the good news.

Darwin was the Dress to Impress winner. Picture: REBECCA GRIFFITHSDarwin was the Dress to Impress winner. Picture: REBECCA GRIFFITHS

“They have been best friends for four years now and as Esmae has a genetic condition that affects her muscles, being able to ride Peanut is amazing exercise for her and so good for her balance.”

Joanne Rodger, Events and Challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to everyone who entered their cute pets into our first ever Pet Pageant and making it a great success.

“We have all enjoyed seeing the numerous adorable photos and the judges had to make some tricky decisions to decide who the worthy winners should be.”

She added that as lockdown has hampered their ability to hold fundraising events, the virtual Pet Pageant has been a great way to raise money while observing government guidelines.

Ben and Jerry won the Golden Oldies category together. Picture: LAL ASHBYBen and Jerry won the Golden Oldies category together. Picture: LAL ASHBY

All winners received a £10 voucher for Jollyes.

MORE: Hospice could cut jobs as coronavirus hits income



































































