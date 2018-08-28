Sunshine and Showers

Christmas Day Dip sponsor to take plunge – and help boost fundraising

PUBLISHED: 18:55 20 November 2018

More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Button will lead by example as he joins more than 400 fundraisers to brave the wintry weather on Christmas morning and run into the sea at Felixstowe.

David Button Independent Funeral Directors has announced St Elizabeth Hospice will be its chosen charity until 2020 and will launch the partnership by sponsoring the 15th annual St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas Day Dip.

Throughout 2019 the collaboration will see the independent funeral directors support the high-profile Ipswich Midnight Walk, as route sponsor, and next summer’s sunset event, Suffolk Remembers, which takes place in Felixstowe’s seafront gardens.

The company will also become one of St Elizabeth Hospice’s 30th anniversary partners, pledging to raise a minimum of £3,000 by the end of next year, through a variety of initiatives and challenges.

Mr Button said: “We are a local company with local values and are an integral part of the community. As such, we are thrilled to partner with St Elizabeth Hospice, supporting the amazing work they do in our community.”

Sarah Archer, St Elizabeth Hospice corporate and major gifts manager, said: “We are delighted to have the support of David Button Independent Funeral Directors for 2019. Working with local organisations is vital for the hospice, and we are very grateful for the enthusiasm with which David Button has approached this partnership.”

The Christmas Day Dip will take place on Felixstowe beach in front of Manning’s Amusements in Sea Road at 10am.

Tickets are £8 if booked before midnight on November 16 and then £13 until registration closes at noon on Thursday, December 20.

For further information or to book, please visit St Elizabeth website.

Man pleads guilty to being twice over drink driving limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

16:07 Will Jefford
Philip Bloomfield admitted the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man has plead guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving at Ipswich Magistrates court today after a woman was left with life threatening injuries following a car crash on the A1120.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

9 minutes ago Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Suffolk company develops unique technology to defend our devices against cyber-attacks

17:53 Jessica Hill
Professor Klaus McDonald-Maier of Metrarc

A ground-breaking tech company that recently relocated from Cambridge to Suffolk has been working with University of Essex researchers on technology designed to make our online data safer.

BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce awards Suffolk company for its adventurous spirit

17:52 Jessica Hill
The Go Ape team with Fiona Bruce

From its ‘Go Bananas’ HQ in Bury St Edmunds, this forest advanture company now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK and the US.

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

16:55 Will Jefford
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Multi-million pound plans to transform a Suffolk RAF base into the first permanent international site for US fighter jets have been announced.

Man in court accused of defrauding man with Down syndrome

16:41 Will Jefford
Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man accused of duping a disabled man into handing over tens of thousands of pounds has had his case sent up to crown court.

Two hours of mayhem on Suffolk’s roads causing delays on A14 and A12

16:34 Katy Sandalls
The A14 at J51 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police are warning drivers of delays across a number of the county’s roads after a series of collisions.

