Primary school students in video send-off

The Redwood Class from St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury in their 'leavers hoodies'.

Coronavirus may have caused chaos with the academic timetable across the UK but it didn’t stop one Suffolk school giving much-loved students an end-of-year send-off.

The pupils were given T-shirts using signature transfers so they did not miss out on the 'school shirt signing' tradition.

St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury created a virtual video celebration for students to say goodbye to their teachers and school friends.

Year 6 performed their school play via Zoom using pre-recorded videos and were given and were given ‘leavers hoodies’ and T-shirts using signature transfers so they didn’t miss out on the ‘school shirt signing’ tradition.

Students also made an emotional ‘Virtual Yearbook’ where they shared their favourite memories of the last seven years and wished their fellow school friends good luck for the next chapter in their lives.

The pupils enjoyed one last school dinner in a special day to say goodbye before venturing onto secondary school.

Highlights of their time in class ‘Redwood’ included performing with Harry Judd from McFly for a Comic Relief event in 2017 and meeting Olympic gold medal winning sailor Saskia Clark.

Music fan Thomas Bunting said: “One of my favourite memories is singing on Fridays, with Mr Cogan, in class and in assembly. I liked going to Snape Maltings - learning about music and singing with other people.”

A favourite with most pupils however was the trip to Thorpe Woodlands where the children learned to climb, tree trek and canoe which they said was “a ton of fun” that brought them “so much closer” to each other.

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said: “The Virtual Yearbook is something that we’re really proud of - it was made at a time when we didn’t know if Year 6 would see each other again before they started secondary school, which makes their messages all the more poignant.”

Mr Woodrow also made his own Twitter video praising his pupils. In it he said: “To all my children, who have just been inspirational in the way that they came back, adapted to their new normal and just to see them with their friends - loving learning and loving being with each other again.”

The Twitter video can be seen here and the virtual year book can be seen on YouTube.