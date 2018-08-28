Children to carry out 26.2 acts of kindness and appear in comedian Mark Watson’s show

Schoolchildren have joined forces with a comedian to raise money for dementia charities - and will even appear in his stand-up show.

Mark Watson will be doing a 26.2-hour stand-up show on February 27 and 28 to support the Dementia Revolution, in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK. He has invited St Gregory CEVC Primary School in Sudbury to take part.

While Mark is putting on his Comedy Marathon, St Gregory’s is holding its own “goodwill marathon” for the same cause - where they will carry out 26.2 acts of kindness for people living with dementia as well as those who care for them.

The number 26.2 is significant as it is the distance of the London Marathon and Dementia Revolution - which aims to power ground-breaking dementia research and overthrow old attitudes - is the charity of the year for the 2019 run.

Throughout Mark’s London show people will be completing a range of challenges that take 26.2 hours or that are linked to the number 26 and some year six pupils from St Gregory’s will appear on stage to share what they have done at school.

Some of the things the school will be doing include visiting care homes to sing songs to the residents and play board games with them and writing thank you letters and making biscuits, cakes, cards and hampers for the carers at residential homes and home carers.

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said he knew Mark from other charity events his schools had been involved with.

He said: “We are really proud to be involved in such an exciting venture that will raise awareness and money and support people.

“I think the children and staff at the school have first-hand experience of dementia and what it can do.

“Hopefully the Goodwill Marathon will do something really helpful and put a smile on people’s faces - it means a lot - and as a small community it helps the children grow up to be the adults we want them to be.”

All of the children at the school will take part in the goodwill marathon with each class doing at least two things alongside some whole-school and small group acts of kindness.

Activities also include holding special afternoon teas at school for home carers, collecting donations for charity shops who support charities associated with dementia and recording audio books and producing art work to give to care homes for the residents.

The majority of the goodwill marathon activities will take place in the week of February 11 and some children will then appear on stage during Mark Watson’s show at the Pleasance Theatre on February 28.

To help the school raise money they will be giving the children a sponsorship form and asking them to get as many sponsors as possible for taking part in the Goodwill Marathon. There is also an online donation page here.