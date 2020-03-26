Urgent plea as hospice faces ‘devastating’ loss because of coronavirus

St Helena Hospice in Colchester says it is facing "devastating" losses due to coronavirus Picture: JULIAN CLAXTON/ST HELENA HOSPICE 2019 Julian Claxton Photography

A local hospice has issued an urgent plea for support as the coronavirus sees it face a “devastating” loss in income.

St Helena Hospice chief executive Mark Jarman-Howe is calling on the north Essex community for support Picture: PAGEPIX St Helena Hospice chief executive Mark Jarman-Howe is calling on the north Essex community for support Picture: PAGEPIX

St Helena Hospice in Colchester has closed all of its charity shops and cancelled all events in the wake of the virus, while fundraising events at local schools, colleges and offices have also been postponed.

It has also closed its day centres in Colchester and Clacton.

As a result, the hospice now says it is has a funding shortfall which could impact on their ability to provide high quality end of life palliative care.

The hospice is not the only charity to close it shops, with The British Heart Foundation, Save the Children, Cancer Research, and Oxfam – the four biggest charities in the UK – all having shut their doors as a result of the virus.

Mark Jarman-Howe, St Helena Hospice’s chief executive, said: “We’re facing a devastating loss of income because of the impact of the coronavirus.

“As a charity, we need to raise around £2m a year from our shops and fundraising combined, both of which will be significantly impacted for several months. The harsh reality of this situation is that it could have a negative impact on our ability to continue caring for thousands of local people who rely on our services every year.”

Away from monetary difficulties, the hospice is also facing an influx of calls from concerned family members, meaning its team is now "under more pressure than ever" and is training staff from other areas to work on its telephone advice and "virtual ward" teams.

Mr Jarman-Howe added: “We are doing everything we can to protect loved ones in our care right now.

“This is why the support of the local community is more important than ever before. We urgently need more funds now so we are able to continue to adapt our services to provide whatever care and support is needed to those who are facing dying, death and bereavement in north Essex.

“If you are able to, please donate whatever you can. Your generosity and support will allow us to face this crisis and keep your local hospice running to help our patients and families get through this difficult time.”

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.

