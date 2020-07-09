Man bitten and another punched in fight outside Wetherspoon’s pub
PUBLISHED: 11:34 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 09 July 2020
Archant
A man was punched in the face and another was bitten when a fight broke out near The Playhouse in Colchester.
Officers rushed to the popular Wetherspoon’s pub in St John’s Street shortly after 9.30pm last night following reports of a fight.
A spokesman for Essex Police, said: “We were called at 9.35pm on Wednesday, July 8 with reports of a fight near The Playhouse in St John’s Street, Colchester.
“A 19-year-old man was punched in the face and a 21-year-old man was bitten. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.”
Witnesses are asked to call Colchester local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/101040/20.
