Seven lawn mowers stolen from church outbuilding

Seven lawn mowers have been stolen from an outbuilding near to a church in Snape.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the lawn mowers were stolen from the outbuilding at St John the Baptist Church, in Farnham Road.

At some point between 4.40pm on Wednesday, August 19 and 7.30am on Thursday, August 20, locks and chains were cut.

Once inside, seven petrol lawn mowers were stolen before the perpetrators made off.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or who saw anything to get in touch.

They ask that anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact Suffolk police by calling 101, quoting crime reference 37/48297/20.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent crime charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.