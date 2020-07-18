Woman fights off masked knifepoint muggers

The woman was walking along the river at the end of St Johns Avenue when she was approached by two men Picture: GOOGLE Google

A woman fought off two masked men who threatened her with a knife and tried to steal her mobile phone.

Police are investigating the incident and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The female victim, in her 40s, was walking along the River Brain at the end of St Johns Avenue, in Braintree, when approached by two men at about 4pm on Friday, July 17.

The men, who were described as wearing all black and masked, threatened the woman with a knife and tried to take her phone.

However, police said, she managed to fight them off and they ran away.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you saw anything, have any CCTV or other footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/106681/20.”

You can also provide information to the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.