Colchester dispersal order targeting car park anti-social behaviour

The dispersal order affects the pedestiranised shopping area of Lion Walk and St John's walk in Colchester town centre Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Colchester town centre’s policing is being tightened after reports of anti-social behaviour in a multi-storey car park.

A dispersal order - which grants police and PCSOs greater powers to stop groups of people gathering - is in place in Colchester from 6pm, February 19, to 5.30pm on February 21.

The order covers a particular problem spot for the force, St John’s multi-storey car park, on Southway.

The dispersal order provides an officer or a PCSO with the power to issue a direction for an individual or group to leave a specified area - if they have committed or are likely to commit anti-social behaviour.

If they return within 48 hours of this warning, they may be arrested.

Inspector Rob Temme, of Colchester’s Community Policing Team, said: “We have received reports of anti-social behaviour regarding people who may frequent the car park of an evening.

“As the car park is open for 24 hours, it is easily accessible and can be a place where anti-social behaviour occurs.”

Starting from the north, the border of the dispersal order covers St John’s Street, around to Abbeygate Street, around to Southway to the south and stretching to Chapel Street North.