Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vandals attack church door, cross and money chest

PUBLISHED: 14:56 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 01 July 2019

The incidents both happened at St.John's Church, with £1,000 of damage caused when a brass cross, oak money box and wooden door were vandalised Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incidents both happened at St.John's Church, with £1,000 of damage caused when a brass cross, oak money box and wooden door were vandalised Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A church in Bury St Edmunds has been vandalised causing more than £1000 of damage to a cross, door and chest.

Two incidents took place over two days at St Johns Church, in St Johns Street.

The first happened between 6pm on Thursday, June 27 and 8.15am on Friday, June 28. A door to the church was forced causing a large amount of damage in the process.

The second incident took place at some point between 6pm on Saturday, June 29 and 7.55am on Sunday, June 30, when damage was caused to an oak money chest and brass cross.

Between the two incidents, it is estimated that the damage caused could coust £1,000 to rectify.

Anyone with information should contact Bury St Edmunds police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Interest expected from across UK as operator sought for ‘striking’ new Felixstowe restaurant

The design for the landmark Felixstowe seafront restaurant Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Essex star Dowsett wins British time trial title at Sandringham

Essex rider Alex Dowsett won the British Time Trial title at Sandringham over the weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

RSPCA ‘shocked and disgusted’ by abuse allegations at poultry farms on Suffolk-Norfolk border

Inside the chicken shed at Brome Grange Farm Picture: Animal Justice Project

Could trams be the future of travel for growing region?

The garden towns and villages, and future developments between Tendring, Colchester and Braintee, could be accessible by a rapid transit system like this Picture: ZHUZHOU INSTITUTE CO LTD

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists