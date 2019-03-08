Vandals attack church door, cross and money chest

Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A church in Bury St Edmunds has been vandalised causing more than £1000 of damage to a cross, door and chest.

Two incidents took place over two days at St Johns Church, in St Johns Street.

The first happened between 6pm on Thursday, June 27 and 8.15am on Friday, June 28. A door to the church was forced causing a large amount of damage in the process.

The second incident took place at some point between 6pm on Saturday, June 29 and 7.55am on Sunday, June 30, when damage was caused to an oak money chest and brass cross.

Between the two incidents, it is estimated that the damage caused could coust £1,000 to rectify.

Anyone with information should contact Bury St Edmunds police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.