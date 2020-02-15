E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

195 homes on Clacton garden centre site rejected by council

PUBLISHED: 09:20 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 15 February 2020

Plans for the 195 homes on the site of the garden centre between St Osyth and Clacton in Essex were refused Picture: ARCHANT

Plans for the 195 homes on the site of the garden centre between St Osyth and Clacton in Essex were refused Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A bid to build almost 200 homes at a garden centre site in Clacton has been unanimously rejected by councillors.

An appeal is now expected on the St John's Plant Centre in Earls Hall Drive Picture: ARCHANTAn appeal is now expected on the St John's Plant Centre in Earls Hall Drive Picture: ARCHANT

The proposal to demolish St John's Plant Centre, in Earls Hall Drive, and build new homes was shelved by Tendring District Council's planning committee on February 12.

Members raised concerns about a number of issues including the character of the homes and access issues from St John's Road.

The existing nursery buildings and glasshouses would have been bulldozed and 24 apartments, 163 homes and eight mixed commercial/residential spaces created.

However, St Osyth Parish Council and angry residents opposed the development, and all nine district councillors voted to reject it.

St John's garden centre was also recently told by Tendring District Council it cannot hold its annual Winter Wonderland event Picture: ARCHANTSt John's garden centre was also recently told by Tendring District Council it cannot hold its annual Winter Wonderland event Picture: ARCHANT

Planning committee chairman John White said: "My personal view was that the site would cause too many problems for the B1027, the road between St Osyth and Clacton.

"There is already plans for another 700 homes in St John's Road, and almost 200 more homes would force too much traffic onto the road.

You may also want to watch:

"The committee also felt the development was not in keeping with the existing homes in the area.

"There were four-storey buildings planned and the tallest buildings in St John's Road are two-storey."

A district council spokesman added: "Concerns had been raised by local residents and St Osyth Parish about the suitability of the site for development, and a lack of infrastructure to support the new homes.

"However, the application was refused due to the adverse highways impact cumulative with other approved developments in the area, because back-land development is out of character for the area, and concern for the adverse impact on amenities of existing residents in St John's Road."

Mr White said an appeal from the developers is expected but none has been made yet.

The garden centre has also been told it cannot operate its Winter Wonderland event in 2020.

Tendring District Council argued the site only had planning permission to operate as a wholesale outlet, selling horticultural and agricultural goods to trade customers.

Enforcement was paused after the nursery appealed against the notice, but now inspector Diane Fleming has ruled in the council's favour.

Most Read

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Most Read

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brace yourself for gusts of up to 60mph as Storm Dennis hits Suffolk

Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

Storm Dennis: Ipswich Town fans warned Orwell Bridge will close at 3pm today

Stock image of the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Boxing Day crash driver admits causing death of two teenage passengers

The scene of the fatal crash on the A14 eastbound at Rougham Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storm Dennis: All the latest news

Tree Surgeons work to clear a fallen tree in last week's Storm Ciara - Storm Dennis is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative

‘It was a constant battle in my mind’ - the story behind region’s 4,000 abortions

Figures from the NHS show one in three women will have an abortion in their lifetime. Picture: Archant/BPAS
Drive 24