Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Planned 1,250 homes north of Bury St Edmunds escalates by hundreds

PUBLISHED: 19:30 01 April 2019

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Long running plans to establish more than 1,200 homes north of Bury St Edmunds have been given fresh impetus – but developers now look set to pursue a plan for 1,500 homes.

The land just south of the A143 between Bury and Great Barton has been earmarked for 1,250 homes since 2010, with development firm Berkeley having been a driver for that for the last five years.

Now, a report has been submitted on behalf of St Joseph Homes – a subsidiary of the Berkeley group – scoping out the opinion of West Suffolk Council for up to 1,500 homes – 250 more than has been pursued to date.

The report prepared by agents WYG said: “The proposed planning application will be for; up to 1,500 dwellings, a two-form entry primary school, employment space, a neighbourhood centre/community hub, public open space including recreation space and associated buildings and allotments and associated infrastructure and works.”

The report added that “at the time of writing the specific details of the application are yet to be determined”.

It is not yet clear when a formal planning application will be submitted to the council.

However, the additional homes above the 1,250 that has been debated to date has caused some concern over the impact on roads and services.

Philip Reeve, chairman of Great Barton Parish Council, said: “Everyone knew from the days of the core strategy [2010] that it was always going to be 1,250, so there is some concern about that and the impact that will have on infrastructure.

“We have been in discussions for a long, long time so we will keep our fingers on the pulse.”

Mr Reeve added that a “robust transport assessment” was needed as there was no relief road available in the area, meaning all traffic would be using the A143 between Bury St Edmunds and Great Barton.

A spokesman for St Joseph Homes said: “A scoping report for this land was submitted to the planning department last month. This is a preliminary stage to identify what technical work would be required for any future planning application.”

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Planned 1,250 homes north of Bury St Edmunds escalates by hundreds

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pro-EU protestor told to ‘grow up and respect democracy’ by rail staff wins apology

Greater Anglia has apologised to Katie after she complained that staff had told her to

Estimated 60% rise in crack cocaine users across Suffolk

A rise in crack cocaine users has been put down to increased availability, affordability and aggressive marketing by dealers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town flashback: Hat-tricks from Stewart and Wark

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists