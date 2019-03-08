Planned 1,250 homes north of Bury St Edmunds escalates by hundreds

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties.

Long running plans to establish more than 1,200 homes north of Bury St Edmunds have been given fresh impetus – but developers now look set to pursue a plan for 1,500 homes.

The land just south of the A143 between Bury and Great Barton has been earmarked for 1,250 homes since 2010, with development firm Berkeley having been a driver for that for the last five years.

Now, a report has been submitted on behalf of St Joseph Homes – a subsidiary of the Berkeley group – scoping out the opinion of West Suffolk Council for up to 1,500 homes – 250 more than has been pursued to date.

The report prepared by agents WYG said: “The proposed planning application will be for; up to 1,500 dwellings, a two-form entry primary school, employment space, a neighbourhood centre/community hub, public open space including recreation space and associated buildings and allotments and associated infrastructure and works.”

The report added that “at the time of writing the specific details of the application are yet to be determined”.

It is not yet clear when a formal planning application will be submitted to the council.

However, the additional homes above the 1,250 that has been debated to date has caused some concern over the impact on roads and services.

Philip Reeve, chairman of Great Barton Parish Council, said: “Everyone knew from the days of the core strategy [2010] that it was always going to be 1,250, so there is some concern about that and the impact that will have on infrastructure.

“We have been in discussions for a long, long time so we will keep our fingers on the pulse.”

Mr Reeve added that a “robust transport assessment” was needed as there was no relief road available in the area, meaning all traffic would be using the A143 between Bury St Edmunds and Great Barton.

A spokesman for St Joseph Homes said: “A scoping report for this land was submitted to the planning department last month. This is a preliminary stage to identify what technical work would be required for any future planning application.”