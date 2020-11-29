Fire breaks out at former school
PUBLISHED: 15:10 29 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 29 November 2020
Google Maps
A fire has broken out in a derelict building at the former St Louis Middle School, in Bury St Edmunds.
Two fire crews have been called to a fire in St Andrew’s Street, which is in a derelict building measuring 20m x 40m.
You may also want to watch:
Police have also been called to the incident, as it is not clear how the blaze started.
Crews were first called just before 2pm today (Sunday November 29).
St Louis Middle School closed in 2016 but the site was then used by St Benedict’s School until 2018.
No casualties have been reported.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.